Nick Cannon Has Three Girlfriends, and Doesn't Believe in Monogamy Anymore

Rumor has it that Nick Cannon had a pretty eventful Valentine's Day. So, he allegedly sent gifts to three different women on Valentine's Day, one of them being Abby De La Rosa, who is reportedly pregnant with his twins . On the actual day, he surprised his other two girlfriends (Lanisha Cole and Brittany Bell, the latter of which already has two children with Nick).

Videos that depict both of the Valentine's Day dates have been posted to social media, and people are calling out Nick for similar setups. From what it sounds like, he spent the day earlier on with Lanisha, and then the night with Brittany.

Who is Nick Cannon's girlfriend?

Nick Cannon allegedly has three girlfriends, if he wants to label them as such. Reportedly he's seeing DJ Abby De La Rosa, model Lanisha Cole, and Brittany Bell, who was crowned Miss Guam and Miss Arizona and also danced for the Phoenix Suns. In 2019, Nick admitted that he doesn't believe monogamy is for him on the podcast ExpediTIously. "I think I'll never be able to be with just one woman again," he said.

It's unclear if all of Nick's girlfriends are okay with the arrangement, but so far, none of them have publicly addressed it head-on. Recently, Lanisha posted an Instagram Story that seemed to allude to people wondering about her relationship with Nick. "What's funny is how the people who comment on my relationship are the ones actually getting cheated on as I type this. It's not your job to be upset over the dynamics of MY relationship," she wrote.

Back in December, Brittany only had great things to say about her baby daddy, writing, "All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL." This was shortly after she gave birth to their baby daughter.

Abby posted a video of her pregnant belly, and it's possible that the hands rubbing her belly are Nick's. (This hasn't been confirmed yet). She also hasn't said a word about her alleged relationship with Nick.

Once I stepped away from [monogamy], I [realized] that construct is not designed for me," Nick explained on ExpediTIously. "I gave it my all. Because even before that, I was like, 'I don't believe in marriage.' But, s**t, it was Mariah Carey. Whatever she say, I'm with it. If she wanted to say we was going to the moon, I'm like, 'Let's go.' If I'mma marry somebody, I'mma marry her," he explained. Now? He doesn't believe in relationships, nor does he plan on ever getting married again.

However, he did admit he wanted more kids. And, well, more kids he has (and at least two more are on the way!). It was recently announced that Nick is coming back to Wild 'N Out after getting fired for making derogatory statements about Jewish people. However, the actor has had meetings with members of the Jewish community, and seems to have educated himself on the religion and culture.

Nick Cannon says white people are "a little less," "closer to animals," "the true savages," "acting out of a deficiency so the only way they can act is evil." When does he get canceled? pic.twitter.com/vK3TBDW9i8 — Adam Ford boop/bop/beep (@Adam4d) July 14, 2020