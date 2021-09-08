Karlous Miller Squashed His Beef With Nick Cannon Before Coming Back to ‘Wild 'N Out'By Mustafa Gatollari
Sep. 8 2021, Published 12:26 p.m. ET
Maintaining enthusiasm for a job, even if it's one on TV, can prove to be a difficult prospect for longtime performers. There are a number of different factors that come into play, from fluctuations in ratings, to changes in production, and sometimes workplace drama. While some choices are ultimately out of an entertainer's control, like a show getting canceled or rebranding, there are some reactions within your control that can ameliorate a situation to "stay on the show." This is something Karlous Miller discussed to address a question many Wild 'N Out fans had: Why did he get fired from the series in the first place?
Why did Karlous Miller get fired from 'Wild 'N Out'?
An original cast member of the popular improv/sketch show Wild 'N Out, Karlous Miller has entertained fans on the long-running program for years. Which is why it came as a shock to many when it was reported in 2018 that he was being let go from Nick Cannon's popular series.
As per TMZ, Karlous revealed in an interview on The Breakfast Club in October 2018 that the reason why he got the ax was due to a rift between him and host Nick Cannon.
Karlous explained that some of the enmity between the two may've stemmed from a joke he made about Nick going out on a date with Nick's ex Mariah Carey and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.
Karlous then went on to say that even though the "white people" in charge of casting decisions got him fried, he pointed to his animosity with Nick as the reason for his termination. Nick, who eventually called into the interview, denied that this was the case, however.
But during a July 2019 episode of the show when Nick Cannon brought out a masked MC known as Ski Mask, fans were shocked once the mask was lifted and it ended up being Karlous.
The two men engaged in a rap-battle where they traded blithe barbs while jocularly commenting on the situation. Nick even quipped that Karlous was fired on his day off. It was evident in the show that the two entertainers didn't hold any friction or ill will, something that Karlous confirmed with TMZ.
The comedian told TMZ in July 2019 that he was welcomed back on the program after having a "heart to heart" with Cannon, and it appears that all is good with the original cast member and the show's host.
A big question surrounding 'Wild 'N Out' is the salary the "girls" on the show make.
Just like the Fly Girls on In Living Color, Wild 'N Out also features a group of backup dancers on the program that pull off some entertaining and impressive moves.
The show has come under scrutiny for the salaries its cast members received. Some performers reported earning only $1,000 an episode at some point, while others stated that the pay scales have greatly fluctuated throughout the years.
The general consensus is thought that the exposure and atmosphere surrounding the series, however, is what's keeping the comedians coming back for more.
You can check out new episodes of Wild 'N Out on VH1 on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. EST.