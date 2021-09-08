Karlous Miller Squashed His Beef With Nick Cannon Before Coming Back to ‘Wild 'N Out'

Maintaining enthusiasm for a job, even if it's one on TV, can prove to be a difficult prospect for longtime performers. There are a number of different factors that come into play, from fluctuations in ratings, to changes in production, and sometimes workplace drama. While some choices are ultimately out of an entertainer's control, like a show getting canceled or rebranding, there are some reactions within your control that can ameliorate a situation to "stay on the show." This is something Karlous Miller discussed to address a question many Wild 'N Out fans had: Why did he get fired from the series in the first place?

Why did Karlous Miller get fired from 'Wild 'N Out'?

An original cast member of the popular improv/sketch show Wild 'N Out, Karlous Miller has entertained fans on the long-running program for years. Which is why it came as a shock to many when it was reported in 2018 that he was being let go from Nick Cannon's popular series.

Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

As per TMZ, Karlous revealed in an interview on The Breakfast Club in October 2018 that the reason why he got the ax was due to a rift between him and host Nick Cannon. Karlous explained that some of the enmity between the two may've stemmed from a joke he made about Nick going out on a date with Nick's ex Mariah Carey and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

Karlous then went on to say that even though the "white people" in charge of casting decisions got him fried, he pointed to his animosity with Nick as the reason for his termination. Nick, who eventually called into the interview, denied that this was the case, however. But during a July 2019 episode of the show when Nick Cannon brought out a masked MC known as Ski Mask, fans were shocked once the mask was lifted and it ended up being Karlous.

Article continues below advertisement

I’m at the Miami Improv this weekend. 4 shows. All the old strippers and drug dealers gone be there. And some rappers from the early 2000’s. I’m Manny Fresh’n it right now so it’s gone happen! — Karlous (@KarlousM) September 8, 2021

The two men engaged in a rap-battle where they traded blithe barbs while jocularly commenting on the situation. Nick even quipped that Karlous was fired on his day off. It was evident in the show that the two entertainers didn't hold any friction or ill will, something that Karlous confirmed with TMZ.

Article continues below advertisement

The comedian told TMZ in July 2019 that he was welcomed back on the program after having a "heart to heart" with Cannon, and it appears that all is good with the original cast member and the show's host.

Nick Cannon needs to increase DC young fly salary!!!!!! #WildNOut — Wura with the gold..... (@MissPureGold) May 20, 2021

Article continues below advertisement