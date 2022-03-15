After being together for over a decade, it looks like Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz from Vanderpump Rules have decided to call it quits. Based on the current rumors making the rounds, the two reality TV stars have decided it’s no longer worth trying to make things work.Vanderpump Rules has been on the air for a total of nine seasons since its premiere in 2013, with Katie and Tom having been cast members from the start. Now, after all this time, fans are curious to know what initiated the alleged split.Why did Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz break up?According to The Sun, Katie and Tom are done with each other –– but it might not be for good. Weeks ago, rumors about their possible split made the rounds when Katie shared a few cryptic quotes about divorce and was spotted in public without a wedding ring on her finger. A source revealed to the outlet that the couple has been “flip-flopping,” trying to decide whether or not their relationship is worth saving.The source explained, “Katie and Tom have split and gotten back together and split and gotten back together. They’re currently not together, no. She’s doing her own thing right now. They flip-flop. They’re still cordial and see each other and go to the same events because of their mutual friend group but they just focus on themselves. She hasn't filed for divorce yet but it’s been discussed. They’re just taking time apart right now and seeing what happens.”Instead of dropping all the juicy details about what exactly spurred the decision to break up, the source held back, saying that it's ultimately “Katie's story to tell.” It looks like fans will have to wait for Katie to speak up about what went down in order to get all the facts.However, the source did mention, "[Katie] feels the fault is on [Tom] and he had his chances to be better, but he didn’t step up to the challenge. Now she’s focused on her own happiness, something that wasn’t prioritized in their marriage." If all of this is all true, it means Katie's walking away because she doesn’t feel Tom has been there for her the way a husband is supposed to be there for his wife.What’s next for Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz?Since the divorce paperwork hasn't been filed yet, it’s possible the couple will try to rekindle their relationship before officially calling it quits. This also isn’t the first time the rumor mill has gone into overdrive in regards to Katie and Tom's relationship ending. According to both their Instagram feeds, the couple still appear to be on good terms.They haven’t deleted or removed any photos with each other as of now. Katie is pretty candid, open, and honest when it comes to her podcast You’re Gonna Love Me With Katie Maloney and she might give her fans some insight into her current romantic situation in an upcoming episode of her show.