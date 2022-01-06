'Vanderpump Rules' Star Katie Maloney-Schwartz Wants a Slice of the Sandwich Business

However, things go awry when Katie Maloney-Schwartz entered the chat and offered her two cents about the location’s name — Schwartz & Sandy's. Her criticism wasn’t well-received by Sandoval, who suggested that Katie mind her own business. And she did exactly that.

Soon after, Katie and fellow former SUR co-worker Ariana Madix decide to go into business together. But is Katie Maloney-Schwartz’s sandwich shop open yet?