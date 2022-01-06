'Vanderpump Rules' Star Katie Maloney-Schwartz Wants a Slice of the Sandwich Business

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Katie Maloney-Schwartz Wants a Slice of the Sandwich BusinessBy Pretty Honore
Jan. 5 2022, Published 9:11 p.m. ET
The cast of Vanderpump Rules returned for Season 9 in September after a year-long hiatus, and two of Lisa Vanderpump’s former employees had big news. In the Season 9 premiere, former SUR bartenders Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval announced that they're opening a new bar.
However, things go awry when Katie Maloney-Schwartz entered the chat and offered her two cents about the location’s name — Schwartz & Sandy's. Her criticism wasn’t well-received by Sandoval, who suggested that Katie mind her own business. And she did exactly that.
Soon after, Katie and fellow former SUR co-worker Ariana Madix decide to go into business together. But is Katie Maloney-Schwartz’s sandwich shop open yet?
Is Katie Maloney-Schwartz’s sandwich shop open yet?
On the Jan. 4 episode of Vanderpump Rules, the Toms throw a “progress party” to give their loved ones a first look at what will one day be their bar. The duo has a long way to go before Schwartz & Sandy's is open for business, and the same can be said for Katie and Ariana.
The Vanderpump Rules stars described the vision for their sandwich shop as “unapologetically feminine,” with "European vibes." But as of January 2022, the future of their eatery is unclear.
Although the store hasn’t opened its doors to customers just yet, Katie and Ariana’s idea has already caught the attention of one investor — Lala Kent’s ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett. Randall recently found himself embroiled in a messy cheating scandal, which will surely complicate the details of their potential business agreement.
Online, critics were skeptical about the duo’s lack of experience in the food industry and business acumen. One user wrote in a Vanderpump Rules subthread on Reddit, “How am I watching a reality show for nine seasons and I'm just now hearing that Katie has this secret dream to open a sandwich shop? Why are we just hearing about it now? It makes the show feel really fake and forced.”
Others noted Schwartz and Katie’s ongoing financial troubles. “It's hard enough to open a restaurant when the economy is good and people are healthy. But doing it while Schwartz is leveraged out the a--, Katie has a tax lien, and there's a pandemic is foolish.”
Among the many complaints that viewers had about Katie’s sandwich shop, the biggest point of contention was the shop’s name. But what did Katie and Ariana name their sandwich shop?
What's the name of Katie Maloney’s sandwich shop?
Katie’s comments about Schwartz & Sandy's came back to bite her after she revealed the name of her new sandwich shop. During a brainstorming session, Katie and Ariana named their business Something About Her... and viewers were not impressed.
“The girls' planned name for the sandwich shop is terrible,” a Vanderpump Rules viewer wrote online. "Something About Her sounds like a women's clothing catalog like ‘Woman Within.'”
You can watch new episodes of Vanderpump Rules on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.