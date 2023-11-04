Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix Accuses Tom Sandoval of Trying To Kill Her Dog According to Ariana Madix from 'Vanderpump Rules', her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval tried to kill her dog. What's the real story? Details ahead. By Je'Kayla Crawford Nov. 4 2023, Published 12:46 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Speaking of Tom Sandoval, not only did he break his longtime partner's heart in a drastic way, but according to Ariana, he allegedly mistreated her dog. So what happened? Read on to find out.

Ariana Madix from 'Vanderpump Rules' is accusing Tom Sandoval of attempting to kill her dog.

Source: Getty Images (L-R): Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Raquel Leviss

During the trailer for the eleventh season of Vanderpump Rules, Ariana and Tom hash out their past, which includes going over the infamous cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss.

Not only does she rip into him about that, but Ariana also brings up something that viewers may not be expecting. "Ruin my life, my home, and then f*****g attempt to kill my f*****g dog," Ariana says in the clip. She even tells him that, "My lawyer will be dealing with you."

It's unclear exactly what Ariana means by this accusation, and as far as fans know, there have been two dogs in the former couple's lives that could be the dog in question.

Ariana Madix lost her dog Charlotte in 2022.

Back in August 2022, Ariana announced that her beloved dog Charlotte York had passed away. She did not give a specific of the cause of her death at that time.

"On the night of Tuesday, August 2, we had to say goodbye to my soulmate, my kindred spirit, my best friend, my direwolf, my Pokémon, my favorite creature that ever lived, Charlotte York Madix. She crossed the rainbow bridge around 11:30 that evening," she said during an episode of the Earth to Ariana podcast.

Was Ariana suggesting Tom mistreated Charlotte? Meanwhile, there is another dog that could also be the dog the reality star has beef with Tom over — and it's a canine that once bonded the duo together.

Ariana and Tom adopted a dog named Mya Moon together.

As far as the former couple's other dog, Mya Moon, it has been reported that Ariana has full custody of the dog, even though she and Tom still live together in their shared home.

The reality TV star has publicly defended the fact that she and Tom still live together months after his affair, citing financial reasons on her part.

"I pay a mortgage. It’s expensive. A lot of people on the internet seem to think I’m rolling in money right now. I have a lot of places where that money has to go before I get [it]. I have a pretty decent setup. My room is kind of like my little apartment. I stay in my own little zone," she told her VPR co-star and close friend Scheana Shay on her Scheananigans podcast.