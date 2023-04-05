Scheana Shay's Wedding Location Is What Dreams Are Made Of (EXCLUSIVE)

Last August, Scheana Shay married her longtime boyfriend Brock Davies in a wedding fit for a fairy tale. The Vanderpump Rules star shares a 2-year-old daughter, who took part in the wedding as the couple's flower girl, with the Australian personal trainer.

Now, the Mexican wedding is being featured on Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, so it's only natural that viewers are curious about the stunning beach location. Scheana dishes to Distractify exclusively about her wedding venue, and why she chose the family-friendly resort as her location.

Scheana Shay got married at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancun.

Source: Instagram Brock Davies and Scheana Shay at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa.

It was an easy decision for Scheana when it came time to plan her wedding at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancun. "Dreams Natura Resort & Spa was exactly that for our destination wedding — a DREAM come true," she told Distractify. "From the moment we arrived, we were welcomed with a gorgeous view of the Caribbean Sea, endless amenities, and luxury offerings, and we knew it was the perfect location to have our wedding."

She went on to explain that the resort's family-friendly options, like the splash zones, made it not only a perfect wedding venue but a fun vacation for Brock, her daughter Summer Moon, and herself, all at the same time. "Dreams Natura pulled out all the stops and made the entire trip a fairytale, ending with fireworks in the sky," Scheana added. "The staff couldn’t have been any nicer, the food couldn’t have been any better, and we couldn’t have asked for a more perfect and beautiful day."

Scheana shared even more details about her wedding week on her Youtube channel.

If you want a more behind-the-scenes look at Scheana's wedding venue and her week of wedding festivities, she shared a video to her YouTube channel titled, "We Got Married in Mexico." From getting to the resort, eating at El Patio for the welcome dinner, and showing off her luxurious suite, Scheana gave her followers the ultimate sneak peek.