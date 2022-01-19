Did Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Go Through With Their Not-So-Secret Wedding?

If a Vanderpump Rules star gets married, but no one is there to see it — did it ever really happen? Let’s ask Scheana Shay and Brock Davies, who have been planning a not-so-secret wedding during Season 9.

Scheana and Brock first made their relationship public in late 2019. Months after welcoming their rainbow baby — Summer Moon — in April 2021, Brock popped the question.