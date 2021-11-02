Are Brock Davies and Scheana Shay Still Together After 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 9?

Since her tenure on Vanderpump Rules began in 2013, Scheana Marie Shay has been through her fair share of love and heartbreak. When viewers first met the "Good as Gold" singer, she was in a committed relationship with Mike Shay, whom she later married in 2014. The couple separated in 2016, during the fifth season of the Bravo reality series, and Scheana later introduced her co-stars to her new beau, Rob Valletta — who could hang a TV in under seven minutes.

After their break-up about a year later, Scheana romanced SUR bartender Adam Spott, and she flirted with waiter Brett Caprioni. While Scheana's love life has often been the subject of gossip and rumors on the show, following the show's eighth season, the Scheananigans host seemingly found a lasting love with personal trainer Brock Davies.

Just a few months after Scheana and Brock got together, they announced that they were expecting their first child together. Their daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies (who is verified on Instagram!), was born in April 2021. Though the couple is going strong on the show, Brock's relationship with his two kids, who live in Australia with their mom, has been a main storyline on Season 9. Are Brock and Scheana still a couple after working on Vanderpump Rules Season 9 together?

Are Brock Davies and Scheana Shay still together after filming 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 9? Though their relationship has been under a microscope throughout Season 9 of the show — as their co-star, Lala Kent, asks questions about Brock's relationship with his other children — Scheana and her fitness trainer love are still together. The couple has continued to post photos together on Instagram in the wake of their on-screen drama with Lala. A few months before the latest season debuted, they took the next step in their romance. Article continues below advertisement Summer Moon's parents got engaged in July 2021. Brock popped the question on the balcony outside of their Los Angeles residence with a nearly-13-carat cushion-cut pink morganite ring. Prior to the proposal, Scheana and Brock signed a prenuptial agreement. The trainer then offered his ladylove a letter, which detailed their entire love story. After Scheana read the letter in their kitchen, Brock led her out to the balcony, where a balloon arch and a "Marry Me" sign were waiting. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scheana (@scheana) Article continues below advertisement "I knew it was coming soon, but I didn't know how or when," Scheana shared to People about her engagement. "I was so surprised! Brock knows me so well and knew exactly how to do what I would want. There's no date set, but our dream would be to get married in Bali." Scheana told the outlet that the two were planning on getting married in 2022 — which could be the perfect storyline for a potential tenth season of Vanderpump Rules.