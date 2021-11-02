Are Brock Davies and Scheana Shay Still Together After 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 9?By Shannon Raphael
Nov. 2 2021, Published 4:02 p.m. ET
Since her tenure on Vanderpump Rules began in 2013, Scheana Marie Shay has been through her fair share of love and heartbreak. When viewers first met the "Good as Gold" singer, she was in a committed relationship with Mike Shay, whom she later married in 2014.
The couple separated in 2016, during the fifth season of the Bravo reality series, and Scheana later introduced her co-stars to her new beau, Rob Valletta — who could hang a TV in under seven minutes.
After their break-up about a year later, Scheana romanced SUR bartender Adam Spott, and she flirted with waiter Brett Caprioni.
While Scheana's love life has often been the subject of gossip and rumors on the show, following the show's eighth season, the Scheananigans host seemingly found a lasting love with personal trainer Brock Davies.
Just a few months after Scheana and Brock got together, they announced that they were expecting their first child together. Their daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies (who is verified on Instagram!), was born in April 2021.
Though the couple is going strong on the show, Brock's relationship with his two kids, who live in Australia with their mom, has been a main storyline on Season 9.
Are Brock and Scheana still a couple after working on Vanderpump Rules Season 9 together?
Are Brock Davies and Scheana Shay still together after filming 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 9?
Though their relationship has been under a microscope throughout Season 9 of the show — as their co-star, Lala Kent, asks questions about Brock's relationship with his other children — Scheana and her fitness trainer love are still together.
The couple has continued to post photos together on Instagram in the wake of their on-screen drama with Lala. A few months before the latest season debuted, they took the next step in their romance.
Summer Moon's parents got engaged in July 2021. Brock popped the question on the balcony outside of their Los Angeles residence with a nearly-13-carat cushion-cut pink morganite ring.
Prior to the proposal, Scheana and Brock signed a prenuptial agreement. The trainer then offered his ladylove a letter, which detailed their entire love story. After Scheana read the letter in their kitchen, Brock led her out to the balcony, where a balloon arch and a "Marry Me" sign were waiting.
"I knew it was coming soon, but I didn't know how or when," Scheana shared to People about her engagement. "I was so surprised! Brock knows me so well and knew exactly how to do what I would want. There's no date set, but our dream would be to get married in Bali."
Scheana told the outlet that the two were planning on getting married in 2022 — which could be the perfect storyline for a potential tenth season of Vanderpump Rules.
Brock Davies has two other kids from a previous relationship.
While Summer Moon is Scheana and Brock's first child together, the native New Zealander previously welcomed two kids with his ex-wife. Brock had been living in Australia with his ex and his children, a son named Eli and a daughter named Winter (who actually shares the same birthday as Summer), before he decided to move to the United States.
On the show, he shared that he moved stateside to try to provide a better life for his kids. During filming, Brock stated that it had been about four years since he had seen his older two children.
He claimed that his ex prevented him from seeing his kids after he decided to move. Lala shared that Brock had told her off-camera that he had been charged with domestic violence against his ex. Lala said that he revealed that his ex had a restraining order against him from years earlier.
While Scheana and Brock appear to be in a good place in their relationship, the Aquaman lookalike is still the subject of a lot of discussion on the show.
Vanderpump Rules airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.