Scheana Shay's Baby Daddy Brock Davies Faces Serious Allegations in the Teaser for Season 9 of 'Vanderpump Rules'By Pretty Honore
Sep. 2 2021, Published 10:43 p.m. ET
Lisa Vanderpump’s Real Housewives spinoff premiered in 2013, and viewers got a glimpse into the life of aspiring actress Scheana Shay. Before becoming a server at SUR, Scheana snagged guest roles on Greek, 90210, and even made a few appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but her real success didn’t come until she joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules in 2013.
While in the past, Scheana hasn’t had the best luck in her love life, but that changed for the Vanderpump Rules star after meeting her now-fiancé in 2019. In October, Scheana announced that she was engaged and, less than a year later, shared news of her pregnancy. But who is her soon-to-be-husband and baby daddy, new Vanderpump Rules star Brock Davies? He’s already stirring up trouble.
So, who is Brock Davies from ‘Vanderpump Rules’?
Longtime Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans remember when Eddie Cibrian cheated on his pregnant wife, Brandi Glanville, leaving Scheana in the middle of a messy love triangle. But it wasn’t long before she began dating Michael Shay, whom she married after a decade of knowing each other. Their relationship ultimately came to an end in 2016, and Scheana was on the market, yet again.
Three years later, Scheana met professional rugby player Brock Davies, and the two have been going strong ever since. Brock, who was born in New Zealand, began his athletic career as a teenager and played professionally in France, England, and Australia before making his way to the United States with hopes of joining the NFL.
Despite being invited to try out for the New England Patriots, he ultimately deviated from his professional football career and now earns a living as a personal trainer. The athlete currently has more than 94,000 followers on Instagram, where he often posts photos of his fiancé.
Scheana says that she’s the happiest she’s ever been, but the Season 9 trailer proves that viewers are in for an emotional rollercoaster. Since the teaser was released, fans are dying to know if Scheana’s fiancé is keeping secrets. So, does Brock have kids? Vanderpump Rules veteran Lala Kent suggested that he hasn’t seen his kids in four years.
Does Brock Davies have kids?
In April, Brock and Scheana welcomed their baby girl, Summer Moon Honey, making Brock Davies a father of three. According to rumors, Brock has an ex and two children back home in Australia. And in the Season 9 trailer for Vanderpump Rules, Lala seems to accuse Brock of being a deadbeat dad.
“Brock has two kids. He hasn’t spoken to them in four years,” she shares in the teaser. Although these are strong allegations, a source spoke to Page Six and insisted that Lala’s comments were “taken out of context.”
“It’s a complicated family matter,” the source revealed. “The pandemic hindered travel between the U.S. and Australia, where the kids live. Fans will get a better picture of the full story — which is more than the teaser clip — when the show premieres.”
Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules premieres on Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.