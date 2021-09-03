Scheana Shay's Baby Daddy Brock Davies Faces Serious Allegations in the Teaser for Season 9 of 'Vanderpump Rules'

In April, Brock and Scheana welcomed their baby girl, Summer Moon Honey, making Brock Davies a father of three. According to rumors, Brock has an ex and two children back home in Australia. And in the Season 9 trailer for Vanderpump Rules, Lala seems to accuse Brock of being a deadbeat dad.

“Brock has two kids. He hasn’t spoken to them in four years,” she shares in the teaser. Although these are strong allegations, a source spoke to Page Six and insisted that Lala’s comments were “taken out of context.”

“It’s a complicated family matter,” the source revealed. “The pandemic hindered travel between the U.S. and Australia, where the kids live. Fans will get a better picture of the full story — which is more than the teaser clip — when the show premieres.”