Scheana Shay Pleads With Fans for Help After Her Cousin Goes Missing

For eight seasons on Vanderpump Rules , viewers have seen Scheana Shay go through the wringer when it comes to love, friendship, and work. From dealing with the fallout from her affair with actor Eddie Cibrian to her marriage and subsequent divorce to Mike Shay while he struggled with addiction, Scheana has dealt with many hardships in the years since she became a reality star.

Outside of the show, Scheana is once again faced with difficulty. The SUR waitress detailed how she and her family have been dealing with the disappearance of one of their own.

What happened to Scheana Shay's cousin? Read on to find out about the reality star's harrowing ordeal and how she's asking fans for their help following his disappearance.