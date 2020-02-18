We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Scheana Marie Is in Love Again — and Her New Beau Is Shading Her Exes

When viewers were first introduced to Scheana Marie in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules crossover that served as the series premiere for the latter reality series, she was known to viewers as the woman who had slept with Eddie Cibrian (while he was still married to Brandi Glanville). 

She was the odd one out at SUR, and she soon became the object of envy when her boyfriend, Mike Shay, proposed to her.

In the seven years since Scheana became a reality star, she's gotten married and divorced, and she's become notorious for being clingy with her on-screen post-divorce boyfriends, who she refers to every season as her "best friend." While she's getting flack from her co-stars Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens for coming on too strong in Season 8, she's currently in a relationship. Scheana is even saying that her relationship with boyfriend Brock Davies is her most serious one yet. 