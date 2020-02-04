We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
katie-vanderpump-rules-accident-1579103409365.jpg
Source: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Katie From 'Vanderpump Rules' Suffered a Brain Injury From a Scary Accident

Katie Maloney Schwartz — a seasoned cast member of Vanderpump Rules — holds a no-nonsense attitude toward life. Although she has struggled in the past with body image issues, the reality TV star has no issues standing her ground against anyone who attempts to question her worth. And fans love her for it.

Back in Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules, Lisa Vanderpump's event planner, Kevin Lee, fat-shamed Katie — blatantly pointing out that she and "gained a little bit of weight." That's when Katie revealed she had been struggling with her body confidence since 2009, when she was involved in a serious accident.