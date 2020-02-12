We Applaud Ariana Madix for Talking About Her Depression on 'Vanderpump Rules'

When Lisa pointed out that the former SUR bartender didn’t sound at all happy with herself, Ariana responded, "Well, I know that I’m not." She later told the camera, "I had these big, huge life goals that I have achieved, like the house, the book. And I thought that was gonna fix me. But it didn’t change who I am."

She mentioned that it might be time to start medication. "This undercurrent, this depression, is, I’m realizing, probably always going to be a part of me and a part of my life," Ariana noted.