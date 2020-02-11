Ariana Madix Says She Almost Quit 'Vanderpump Rules' While Filming Season 8

After eight seasons of fighting in between making drinks or waiting on tables, each member of the cast of Vanderpump Rules has gone through a lot of drama. Since Season 2, Ariana Madix has provided a dry wit to the show, and she's often been the dose of reality that many of the cast members need.

Though she had a rough beginning on the show as the alleged secret girlfriend of Kristen Doute's then-boyfriend Tom Sandoval, in the nearly seven years since she made her reality TV debut, she's become a stable staple on the show.

She grew a friendship with Stassi Schroeder after years of feuding in Season 7, but things are back to normal on Season 8, as Ariana is once again on the outs from most of the other women following Tom's drama about Stassi's book party at Tom Tom.