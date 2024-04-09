Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules 'Vanderpump Rules': Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, and Tori Keeth's Love Triangle Takes Center Stage Post-divorce, 'Vanderpump Rules' stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are back in the dating scene and both set their sights on the same person. By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 9 2024, Published 1:47 p.m. ET Source: Nicole Weingart/Bravo / Instagram/@torikeeth

In the dramatic saga of Vanderpump Rules, longtime cast member Katie Maloney threw a curveball in 2022 by filing for divorce from her co-star husband, Tom Schwartz. After 12 years together, five of which were spent married, Katie waved goodbye, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the culprit.

Article continues below advertisement

Ever since their split, these exes have plunged back into the dating scene. And guess what? They've got their eyes on the same catch: Scheana Shay's buddy, Tori Keeth. Yes, you read that right — these former lovebirds are vying for the affection of the very same person! So, what's the scoop? Are both Katie and Schwartz dating Tori? Let's dive into the juicy deets below!

Article continues below advertisement

So, are 'Vanderpump Rules' stars Katie and Schwartz both dating Tori?!

Alright, buckle up because here's the scoop: Katie and Schwartz are both turning on the charm with Tori. And if you've got a good memory, you might recall that they each steal a kiss from the singer in the Season 11 trailer.

Fast forward to a preview for the April 9 episode, and Scheana spills the tea. Despite her shaky matchmaking history, she takes credit for playing Cupid and introducing Schwartz to Tori. Cue a flashback where Tori lays it on him, saying, "Just so you know, I think you're hot."

Article continues below advertisement

Back then, Scheana thinks there wouldn't be any hiccups setting Schwartz up with Tori, believing Katie is "totally over" Schwartz. Well, as it turns out, Scheana missed the mark big time because Katie's got eyes for Tori too!

Article continues below advertisement

So, Scheana decides to play matchmaker once more and introduces Katie to Tori. In a flashback, we see the two hit it off, with Tori complimenting Katie's hair with an enthusiastic, "I f--king love your hair." And when Katie catches wind of Scheana setting Tori up with Schwartz, she allegedly boldly suggests, "No, Tori should date me instead."

With Scheana setting the stage for how Schwartz and Katie cross paths with Tori, the sneak peek shifts to the group's beach day. Schwartz wastes no time approaching Tori for a chat. Later, he discusses their connection in a confessional, admitting, "I always thought Tori was, like, super cute ... [and] she confessed to me she thinks I'm pretty fly as well."

Article continues below advertisement

Eventually, Schwartz and Tori agree to go on an official date — but just as they're about to pop the champagne, Katie makes her grand entrance and puts a stop to their celebration.

Article continues below advertisement

"Where did you come from?" Schwartz asks, playfully calling his ex-wife a "little c--k blocker" in a confessional. He's a bit puzzled, wondering if Katie's really into Tori or if she's just trying to one-up him. Katie's retort? "If he doesn't like me taking his girls from him, maybe he should try harder." Oh, the drama!

Katie and Schwartz said their love triangle with Tori is "a weird thing."

In January 2024, the Vanderpump Rules co-stars spilled the beans to Us Weekly, shedding light on their unexpected love triangle with Tori. "How did it come to this? I'm convinced there was some sort of magnetic pull or shift, and I'm in a parallel universe now," Schwartz shared with the outlet at the Season 11 premiere. "For better or for worse, I don't know yet."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Katie was equally perplexed, telling Us Weekly, "I didn't plan it because I didn't know that they had been chatting or talking or there was a thing happening when I had been like, 'Oh, hey.'"

Article continues below advertisement

"I was like, what am I gonna do, just be like, 'Oh, why don't you guys just [go ahead]?'" she continued. "I'm like, 'No, I like her too, so I'm going to hang out with her too. And whoever she likes more, I guess she'll just [decide].'"

Reflecting on the strange twist of events, Katie added, "It was just a weird thing. Some people thought I was maybe gonna go after her just because of Tom. I was like, 'I don't wake up in the morning and plan my day around what this man is doing,' so I just had already decided what I decided, and I wasn't gonna let that stop me."

Article continues below advertisement

Tori Keeth is a Los Angeles-based actress and singer.

OK, let's take a moment to acquaint ourselves with Tori Keeth! Hailing from Los Angeles, Tori is an actress and singer, gracing our screens in several films and TV shows such as Henry Danger, American Born Chinese, Danger Force, The Never List, and Dangerous Cheaters.

Article continues below advertisement

When she's not in front of the camera, Tori showcases her musical prowess as a singer-songwriter, blessing us all with hits like "Lovesick," "IDGAF," "One More Night," and "Sober."

As Scheana explains in the Jan. 30, 2024, episode of Vanderpump Rules, Tori is more than just a familiar face — she's been a part of Scheana's inner circle since her teenage years. Scheana emphasizes Tori's reliability, disclosing, "Tori is someone I've known since she was, like, 16 years old. She's someone who has spent time with [my daughter] Summer before, and she is someone I absolutely trust."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo

Given Tori's experience as a nanny, Scheana asks Tori to lend a helping hand to her mom, Erika, who could use a bit of assistance in caring for Scheana's two-year-old daughter, Summer.