Home > Television > Reality TV The Many, Many Cheating Scandals of 'Vanderpump Rules' Scandoval is obviously the big one, but let's not forget that this is a cast *full* of guilty parties. By Jocelyn Rae Visnov Feb. 9 2024, Published 12:35 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Bravo's Vanderpump Rules follows restauranteur Lisa Vanderpump and her friends working at her restaurant and lounge, SUR, and beyond. The Hollywood-based reality show was created as a spin-off of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and has kept fans coming back for more since the show first aired in 2013.

Article continues below advertisement

While the show has been filled with plenty of drama, the Scandoval of Season 10 shook fans to their core. Of course, those of us who have been watching since the very beginning know that Tom Sandoval isn't the only person on the show who has cheated. Let's take a walk down memory lane, shall we?

Jax Taylor

Source: Getty Images

Fans were first introduced to Jason "Jax" Taylor in Season 1 of Vanderpump Rules. Jax has since created a long reputation for being unfaithful during the show. At the end of Season 1, he admitted that he "had relations with" a woman in Vegas while he was dating Stassi Schroeder. But that was just the beginning.

Article continues below advertisement

In Season 2, Jax admitted to cheating with Stassi again — but this time, it was with her best friend, Kristen Doute. He then went on to date two women at the same time in Season 3 (Carmen Dickman and Tiffany Matthews). He claimed that they both knew about each other. However, Tom Sandoval claims that Jax cheated on Tiffany during a "boy's trip" to San Diego.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany Cartwright joined the show in Season 4 when she moved to Hollywood from Kentucky to live with Jax and was quickly hired as a waitress at SUR, officially joining the cast. However, Jax confessed to cheating on her with Faith Stowers in Season 6. Brittany then broke up with Jax, however the pair were not separated for long. They were able to move past the scandals and eventually got married in Season 8.

Article continues below advertisement

Stassi Schroeder

Source: Getty Images

Stassi started dating Frank Herilhy in season 1 after she and Jax split. However, we later learn that Stassi also wasn't entirely faithful during her relationship with Jax. Stassi shared in a 2016 episode of Vanderpump Rules that she had kissed Frank before she and Jax had officially broken up.

Article continues below advertisement

Kristen Doute

Source: Getty Images

Kristen began dating co-star Tom Sandoval in 2013. However, the pair split when Tom discovered Kristen had cheated on him with Jax, who was single at the time. Kristen also later admitted she had also cheated on Tom with an unnamed SUR employee during a "rough patch."

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Schwartz

Source: Getty Images

While Schwartz has never been caught in a full-fledged affair (unlike some other Toms in the cast), he has admitted to drunken makeout sessions with random women while he was dating and married to Katie Maloney. In the teaser for Season 11, we see him admit to making out with Scheana at one point, too ... still waiting for details on that one.

Article continues below advertisement

Ariana Madix

Source: Getty Images

To this day, Ariana contends that she did not sleep with Tom Sandoval while the latter was dating Kristen Doute, but she has admitted that the two of them made out while he was still coupled up.

Article continues below advertisement

James Kennedy

Source: Getty Images

James Kennedy joined the show in Season 3 when he started working at SUR at age 22. He had been dating Kristen Doute until he revealed in Season 4 that he had been cheating on her with another SUR employee, Jenna Willis. Fans watched James and Kristen split in an on-screen debacle in Season 4. Viewers later found out that James also cheated on Raquel — in the early days of their relationship, he hooked up with Lala.

Article continues below advertisement

Lala Kent

Source: Getty Images

As we just mentioned, Lala admitted in Season 10 that she and James had hooked up while they were both seeing other people (James had just gotten together with Raquel, and Lala was with her now ex-husband Randall Emmett).

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Sandoval

Source: Getty Images