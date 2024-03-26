Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Raquel Name Drops Everyone on 'Vanderpump Rules' Who Knew About Her Affair With Tom Sandoval Scandoval is still the center of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ drama. And Raquel Leviss has finally revealed who knew about the affair. By Jamie Lerner PUBLISHED Mar. 26 2024, 1:58 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

As Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules is underway, it somehow feels like we’re rewatching Season 10. Scandoval is still front and center in the Bravo reality series even though the news of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss's affair broke over a year ago. Both of them have since moved on as Tom continues dating around and Raquel is in her “healing period.” But that hasn’t stopped her from naming who knew about the hyped-up affair.

Just as a bit of background, in March 2023, Ariana Madix found out that Toml, her partner of nine years, had been cheating on her with Rachel (aka Raquel) for over six months. The affair became the talk of Vanderpump Rules as Tom, Ariana, and Raquel gave differing accounts of how the whole thing went down. And now, on her Rachel Goes Rogue podcast, she’s finally revealed who knew about the affair before it went public.

Source: Getty Images

Several people knew about Tom and Raquel’s Scandoval affair, including Tom Schwartz.

We all knew that Tom Schwartz was privy to Scandoval before it went public, but apparently, there are several other Vanderpump Rules cast members and friends who were in on the secret. Schwartz shared his knowledge of it with the public as soon as the scandal broke. In fact, as he stood by Sandoval’s side, Ariana dropped Schwartz as a friend.

Funnily enough, Scandoval broke not long after Schwartz was seen kissing Raquel at Scheana Shay and Brock Davie’s Cancun wedding in August 2022. But Scandoval allegedly began on August 2, just after Ariana’s dog Charlotte died, which has led many viewers to speculate that Schwartz was kissing Raquel to cover it up. However, he has since denied this on Watch What Happens Live.

“[Sandoval] came to me in January [2023] and he told me that he's in love with Raquel,” Schwartz told WWHL host Andy Cohen. “I was flabbergasted but not surprised … There’s a lot of people out there who kind of know it was an open secret. After [January], Tom kind of got flagrant. He was brazen … It was like a release for him.”

Schwartz added, “Just for the record, I am being fed a narrative that he’s broken up with Ariana or attempted to multiple times, many many times. And he’s not happy. They’re not healthy, they’re not intimate … All of that’s inconsequential now in light of the way he handled it … He told me he has a game plan, he’s gonna do the right thing, and then he just kind of continued to procrastinate.”

Raquel revealed the names of those who knew about her affair with Tom.

“I want to kind of clear the air on who those people were and whether or not I know for certain that they knew,” Raquel said on her podcast. “But they were there were instances where it was pretty undeniable.”

“Maybe people don’t realize or have suspected, but Kyle Chan has also known,” she said, discussing Vanderpump Rules’ go-to jeweler. “And Kyle Chan has been a good friend of Tom’s for quite some time. And he was one of the people that was trying to talk some sense into Tom. But he also likes to keep the secret for him.”

Raquel added that Tom’s fellow bandmate and manager, Jason Bader, who plays the drums in Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, knew alongside Vanderpump Rules Season 8 alum Max Boyens. “I don’t know the extent of what he knew about the affair but Max Boyens is one of the people that we would meet up with regularly at one of the dive bars by Tom Sandoval’s house,” Raquel revealed.

“And you know, he didn’t ask any questions, but it was an often thing that we would meet up and it would be hard for me to think that he didn’t have an inkling of knowledge of what was going on,” she said. Raquel also claimed that Ariana’s best friend, Logan Cochran, knew about the affair after walking in on Tom and Raquel cuddling.

Source: Getty Images

Logan has since clapped back saying that he just thought it was an innocent cuddle after they invited him to join them, and that he even told Ariana about the strange moment. But the biggest bombshell comes with Tom’s mom, who apparently knew about the affair. Tom put her in that position after bringing Raquel home to meet the family. “It honestly felt like I was his girlfriend,” Raquel shared.