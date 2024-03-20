'The Valley' Star Kristen Doute’s Relationship History, Explained

Distractify
When she first appeared on Vanderpump Rules, Kristen Doute was working as a server at SUR alongside a few of her future The Valley cast members. Kristen had an interesting journey during her time on Pump Rules. She became known for questioning management, which ultimately led to her getting fired from the restaurant during the third season. She’s currently in a steady relationship with Luke Broderick, who will appear with her on The Valley, but what is Kristen’s relationship history?

The primary focus of the Bravo star's storyline in The Valley is her and Luke’s plan on trying to start their own family. At 41 years old, she’s likely very aware that the clock is ticking on that opportunity, and her boyfriend, Luke, is seemingly on the same page regarding starting their family. She has moved on from past relationships, as well as controversies she faced in the past that led to her being fired from Vanderpump Rules in 2020.

Kristen Doute and boyfriend Luke Broderick taking mirror selfie in hotel
Source: Instagram/@kristendoute

Kristen Doute and current boyfriend Luke Broderick

Kristen Doute has a colorful relationship history.

Kristen has dated several men over the past decade, and several of her relationships were featured on Vanderpump Rules before she left the series in 2020. The drama in her relationships were often deeply engrained in the Pump Rules storylines, and that includes several of her castmates from the show. So, who exactly has Kristen been in relationships with prior to her current beau, Luke?

Kristin Doute holding up a peace sign with Tom Sandoval
Source: Getty Images

Kristin Doute and Tom Sandoval

Kristen Doute was in a relationship with Tom Sandoval.

When Vanderpump Rules first premiered, Kristen was in a serious long-term relationship with Tom Sandoval. The couple was living together when things went south in their relationship. She discovered some pictures of Tom and Ariana Madix together, and she accused him of cheating. Tom denied that this happened at first but later told the truth. They broke up, and Tom soon moved on to Ariana.

Kristin Doute holding up a peace sign with Jax Taylor
Source: Getty Images

Kristin Doute and Jax Taylor

Kristen Doute cheated on Tom with Jax Taylor.

The irony behind Kristen’s cheating allegations against Tom is the fact that she actually cheated on Tom with Jax Taylor. He admitted this fact in the second season of Vanderpump Rules, damaging their friendship. Jax was in a relationship with Kristen’s best friend Stassi Schroeder, at the time, adding even more insult to injury. Kristen later shared that she and Jax had not slept together once but twice.

James Kennedy and Kristen Doute posing on the red carpet
Source: Getty Images

Kristen Doute and James Kennedy

Kristen began dating James Kennedy when he joined ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ and their relationship was troublesome.

After her own personal scandal, Kristen began dating James Kennedy, who was working at SUR at the time as a busser. James officially joined the series in its third season, and things in their relationship began to shift fairly quickly. They fought a lot on the show, ultimately ending their relationship in 2015. Kristen later shared that she thinks James used her to get on the show, saying that he played her by studying the show prior to approaching her.

Kristen Doute and Brian Carter arrive at the 3rd Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala at Taglyan Cultural Complex on November 15, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by aude guerrucci/Getty Images)
Source: Getty Images

Brian Carter and Kristen Doute

Kristen dated Brian Carter and Alex Menache before finding her latest love.

Kristen dated photographer Brian Carter before she was fired from the series due to allegations of racism. Their relationship was featured on the show, and it was extremely tumultuous as well. She began dating Alex Menache, and they quickly moved in together. After moving in together, the couple began to fight constantly, and after five months of living together, Alex kicked Kristen out. She met Luke shortly after.

