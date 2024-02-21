Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules James Kennedy From 'Vanderpump Rules' Makes Bank as a Key Cast Member James Kennedy has been a main cast member on 'Vanderpump Rules' for several years. Bravo's "#1 guy in the group" has raked in millions. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Feb. 21 2024, Published 11:58 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The stars of Vanderpump Rules certainly like to flaunt their wealth and status. The popular ongoing reality series on Bravo follows the titular Lisa Vanderpump as she and the staff members at her many restaurants in West Hollywood strive for greatness in their careers as they deal with all of the drama and conflict that reality show fans have come to expect. As cast members come and go, we get a glimpse into their glamorous lives.

One of the people we've gotten to know over a decade is James Kennedy. He originally appeared on the series as a guest cast member in Season 2. By Season 4, he has long been a staple in the Vanderpump Rules cast and has amassed an enviable fortune as a result. As one might expect, his appearances on the show as a main cast member have helped him establish a considerable net worth. But how much is James Kennedy currently worth? Keep reading for all of the details.

James Kennedy has built a substantial net worth thanks to 'Vanderpump Rules.'

James was originally hired as a busboy for SUR Restaurant and Lounge, which is perhaps the most prominent of the restaurants featured on Vanderpump Rules. He quickly gained prominence on the show as a series regular and has used that popularity to propel his own ventures. His official bio on the Bravo site even lists him as the "#1 guy in the group," whatever that means. As of this writing, he currently lives in a house with his girlfriend, Ally Lewber.

According to outlets like Sportskeeda Pop, James's net worth currently stands at a staggering $4 million. Reportedly, he makes between $10,000 to $15,000 per episode of Vanderpump Rules. Of course, that's not the only way he's made money over the years.

James Kennedy Reality Show star Net worth: $4 million James Kennedy is a reality show star best known for his regular series appearances on Vanderpump Rules on Bravo. He also tours as a professional DJ. Birth name: James Georgiou Birthdate: Jan. 24, 1992 Birthplace: Britain Romantic Partner: Ally Lewber Education: Crosskeys College and the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama

James also works as a professional DJ and even has tour dates.

When not appearing on Vanderpump Rules, James has also found work as a professional DJ. Reportedly, he was already DJing at a young age before even appearing on the show. He has since been able to use his platform as a reality show star to boost his musical career. As of this writing, James has several tour dates lined up between late February and late August 2024. He'll be touring all across the U.S. at various venues.