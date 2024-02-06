Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Tom Sandoval Puts His Assistant in a Tough Spot in Season 11 of 'Vanderpump Rules' By Chrissy Bobic Feb. 6 2024, Updated 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Apparently, the only thing worse than being caught in the middle of bickering parents during a divorce is being the assistant of one reality star being ping-ponged back and forth between them and the reality star's ex. At least, that's the case for Tom Sandoval's assistant, Ann Maddox, on and off Vanderpump Rules.

She appears in the Feb. 6 episode, which viewers saw in a sneak peek scene ahead of the episode. And every scene where she is forced to be part of Tom and Ariana Madix's uncomfortable breakup is, well, uncomfortable — for her and for viewers. After the "Scandoval" cheating scandal, Tom is on the outs with the majority of the cast during Season 11, and now, Ann has the deal with the breakup too, since she is the go-between person with him and Ariana. And it's a lot.

Who is Tom Sandoval's assistant Ann on 'Vanderpump Rules'?

Ann was Tom's assistant long before Scandoval. However, her work likely got a lot harder once Tom made the decision to set Season 10 of the Bravo series on fire. According to Ann's LinkedIn profile, she started working as an assistant for Tom Sandoval Inc. in 2020. Her profile doesn't say she no longer works for Tom, but there are rumors that she quit her job as his assistant.

She worked for another, though undisclosed, celebrity as their assistant before Tom. And outside of that, Ann was once a transcriber for reality TV footage and a production assistant. And she's an actor. So it's safe to say that she has seen plenty when it comes to reality television. She just might have never imagined herself in the thick of it on a Bravo powerhouse like Vanderpump Rules.

Ann Maddox hosts a podcast called 'We Signed An NDA.'

Other than now being known as Tom's assistant, Ann co-hosts a podcast called We Signed An NDA. It's described as "a comedy podcast hosted by two former assistants that dissects pop culture and modern celebrity, with a focus on reality TV, and platforms the voices Hollywood overlooks." Without, the description adds, "getting sued" in the process.

Did Tom Sandoval's assistant really quit?

During Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, Ann is devoted to helping Tom communicate with Ariana, while also being around the house for what appears to be his every need. But it appears to have been a bit much for the professional assistant to handle, because according to Tom Schwartz, Ann resigned in January 2024.