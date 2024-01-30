Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Tom Sandoval Says Ex Ariana Madix "Hit the Breakup Lottery" Following Scandoval Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix during Season 10 of 'Vanderpump Rules,' and he opened up in a podcast about why he cheated. By Chrissy Bobic Jan. 30 2024, Published 11:51 a.m. ET Source: Getty

Just when you thought you'd heard the last of Tom Sandoval's side of things regarding cheating on girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, he and Vanderpump Rules bestie Tom Schwartz appeared on The Viall Files podcast. In the Jan. 30 episode, Sandoval opened up about what led to his infidelity, what he thinks of Ariana's success following the breakup, and what he thinks she should do next.

Article continues below advertisement

But if we're being honest here (and why not, since Sandoval is pretty darn honest himself about his ex?), what everyone really cares about is why Sandoval cheated on Ariana. The scandal, now and forever referred to as "Scandoval," rocked Season 10 of the beloved Bravo reality series. And even after cameras stopped rolling and the multi-part reunion ended, there were questions from fans.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Tom Sandoval cheat on Ariana Madix?

Everyone knows that Sandoval cheated on Ariana with their former co-star and Ariana's former close friend, Raquel Leviss. But the why of it all, when it seemed like Ariana and Sandoval were in a good place, still haunts some fans' minds. And Sandoval opened up about that, and then some, on The Viall Files.

"Guys, if you want me to be f-cking honest, I love Ariana, I do, I really care about her," Sandoval shared on the podcast. "But like, this person f-cking throughout our relationship, talked to me like I was down here. All the f-cking time. And its unfortunate that, like, [this was] my way of acting out against that." He added that he "had such low self-worth."

Article continues below advertisement

But where it really gets interesting is how Sandoval shared what he saw Raquel as, while he was, according to him, dealing with some serious inner turmoil in his relationship. "Somebody like Raquel, someone who's in her twenties, like, doing essentially the whipped cream bikini thing [from Varsity Blues]... I was like, wow... really, I'm like attractive to somebody?" Sandoval said.

Article continues below advertisement

He also shared on the podcast that he knew he wanted to end things a whole year before Ariana actually found out about the affair. "That moment was probably, jeez, a year before we broke up," he revealed. "It just was like, I woke up before her, went to sleep after her, [I would] wake up and, like, make her a latte. I instigated the happiness in the relationship, always." Sandoval also added that Ariana "wouldn't have sex" with him "for, like, a year," so there's that.

Source: Getty

Article continues below advertisement

Sandoval thinks Ariana is being "spiteful" now.

The topic of Ariana and Sandoval's shared home also came up during The Viall Files episode. Sandoval said he offered Ariana a cost well over what they paid for the house to buy her out, but she refused. As a result, they are in a stalemate when it comes to either of them budging, and to Sandoval, this is Ariana "being spiteful and reactive."