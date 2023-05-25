Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Source: Getty Did Tom Sandoval Cheat With Anyone on 'Vanderpump Rules?' Here's What We Know! The cheating scandal involving Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss is not the only affair that has rocked the 'Vanderpump Rules' crew. Here's what we know about Tom's other alleged affairs. By D.M. May 24 2023, Published 11:04 p.m. ET

Fans of reality television can’t seem to get enough of the Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal involving Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Tom had been previously involved with his co-star, Ariana Madix, and the two share a home together. Ariana has since slammed her ex-boyfriend, who she first began dating in 2013.

“To be very clear, I didn’t lose him,” Ariana said during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “He lost me. But I think that I trusted in him so much … that I trusted his perspective on things.” The reality star went on to admit that she ignored several red flags in her relationship, as she had a strong desire to make things work with Tom.



Ariana’s remarks came just a week after the devastating Season 10 finale, where Tom and Ariana came face-to-face to discuss his affair. During the heated exchange, Tom attempted to apologize for his role in the salacious act, but later admitted that he developed a “connection” with Raquel. Tom’s declaration saddens Ariana more as she tearfully condemns her ex for being disloyal. “You’re worth nothing. And I want you to feel that deep in your soul,” she says.

The scandal has undoubtedly shocked new viewers of Vanderpump Rules, but O.G. fans of the Bravos series may be familiar with another one of Tom’s alleged affairs.

Tom has admitted to being unfaithful twice!

Tom and Ariana’s relationship had faced cheating allegations long before Raquel joined Vanderpump Rules. In the Season 10 finale, Tom sits down with Scheana Shay to discuss the fallout from his affair with Raquel. During the conversation, Tom confirmed rumors that he hooked up with a “Miami girl” in 2014 and that Ariana was aware of that mishap. Ariana has always known the truth about that,” he told Scheana.

However, Scheana continues to press the musician, asking if there were any other skeletons in his closet. Tom then revealed that he was unfaithful to Ariana “one other time,” prompting Scheana to respond, “You’re sick.” Tom refused to disclose additional details about the affair with the unidentified woman, but that did not stop Scheana from visibly judging the embattled reality star.

Tom cheated on his ex-girlfriend with Ariana Madix

Ironically, Tom’s relationship with Ariana ended how it started – with an alleged affair. Former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute dated Tom from 2007 to 2013, and their relationship ended after he cheated with Ariana. According to Us Weekly, Tom admitted to kissing Ariana while he was still dating Kristen, but he has since claimed that the two did not have sex until after his relationship with Kristen was over.