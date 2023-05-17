Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Source: Getty Images Raquel’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Future Is Unclear as Co-Stars Say She Has “No Remorse” Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s affair shook ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10, despite it not being on the show until the season finale. By Elizabeth Randolph May 17 2023, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

Since Season 5 of Vanderpump Rules, Raquel Leviss has caught Bravoholics’ attention through her relationships with her castmates. Raquel’s five-year relationship with James Kennedy was often documented on the show until they ended their engagement in 2021. After James, Raquel turned heads again when she hooked up with Tom Schwartz at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding months after he and Katie Maloney filed for divorce.

Surprisingly, the first Tom scandal was just the beginning, as news broke that Raquel was canoodling with Tom Sandoval behind his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix’s back. The #Scandoval that shook the Bravo universe has made some fans wonder if Raquel will be back for Vanderpump Rules Season 11 or if she will bow out after the three-part Season 10 reunion. Here’s everything to know about Raquel’s future on Vanderpump Rules!

Is Raquel leaving ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules aired in February 2023. Initially, fans wanted to know what happened between Raquel and Schwartz at Scheana’s wedding. However, the real drama unfolded behind the scenes when Sandoval and Ariana broke up in March 2023 due to his infidelity. It was later revealed that the “other woman” Sandoval was with was Raquel.

Following the reports of Raquel and Sandoval’s affair, Bravo’s cameras did what needed to be done and filmed more footage for the VPR Season 10 finale. Additionally, the lovers will share their side of the scandal at the reunion. Regarding Raquel’s future on the show, though, Bravo hasn’t confirmed if she will be back for another season.

According to Raquel’s former friend, Scheana, who has repeatedly shared her disgust for Raquel and Sandoval, fans might be disappointed with how the model handled her part in betraying Ariana. Scheana told Us Weekly in May 2023 that she was “physically shaking” when she saw the Season 10 trailer, which showed Raquel smirking next to Sandoval as she told him, “This went so horribly wrong.”

Raquel reportedly gave Scheana the same lackadaisical demeanor when she told her about the affair in New York during their guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live. To her, Raquel’s response to the mess she made proved she has “no remorse” for her actions. “The night in New York [when she told me] — after she grabbed my wrist — I had to get her away from me because it was that same look and smirk,” the “Good as Gold” singer said of Raquel. “It was just, like, ‘Oops, I got caught. My bad.’ [And there was] no remorse.”

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 cast may be divided following #Scandoval.

Bravo announced on May 9, 2023 that another season of Vanderpump Rules is definitely coming! However, the network has yet to announce when filming will resume for the new season or if everyone from Season 10 will return. For now, all signs point to both Raquel and Sandoval remaining with the cast, which isn’t something Scheana, Katie, Lala Kent, nor Ariana is looking forward to.

In May 2023, Scheana told E! News she didn’t believe “any of us are walking away” from the long-running reality series, though she admittedly didn’t know what Season 11 would look like.

The Scheananigans Podcast host further explained to Us Weekly that getting everyone in the same room to film the show will likely be Vanderpump Rules Season 11’s greatest challenge. “I can picture [us filming together] because I’ve had to picture it,” Scheana said. “That’s the name of the game. But I can’t envision what type of event that would be at, and it would have to be something Lisa Vanderpump hosts,” she explained. “[Because] they’re not getting invited to any birthday parties, that’s for sure.”