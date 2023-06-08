Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Holey Moley! The 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Reunion Ends With *This* Big Reveal What was the big reveal on the 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion? Folks who were waiting to see if Scandoval would get worse were not too surprised. By Tatayana Yomary Jun. 8 2023, Published 10:49 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/@Peacock

Buckle up your seatbelts, folks! The world of reality TV was rocked to learn about the affair with Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. And since the scandal came out in such a mind-blowing way, fans believed that there were more intriguing details to come.

Social media users waited with bated breath for the grand Season 10 finale to find out everything about the cheating scandal — and Bravo producers teased that there was a big reveal to come. Folks made their predictions online about the big news, but the big reveal was one no one saw coming. Here’s the 4-1-1.

Source: Getty Images

What was the big reveal on the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion?

Whew, chile! In the last few moments of Part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion, viewers watched Raquel’s chat with producers that was taped six days after the controversial reunion. While most folks aren’t too surprised, Raquel’s solo chat ended up revealing the true timeline of her affair with Tom Sandoval.

"He feels like it would be less hurtful to say that this wasn't going on for so long," Raquel says of her agreeing with Tom to lie about the length of their affair. While Raquel does not confirm when she started shagging Tom, she did confirm that their second rendezvous occurred in Mexico for Scheana Shay’s wedding.

Source: Getty Images

Raquel shared that they hooked up on a night when Tom was intoxicated. “On that first night in Cancun, he was drunk and trying to find his room,” Raquel says. “I heard him talking in the hallway. Somebody was working there and [Tom] was asking for directions to the elevator. I was just like, ‘Wait, come inside. Sorry sir, he’s really drunk.' That was the second time we were physical.”

Rachel admits to production that Sandoval told her to lie about a lot of the details of the affair. They were sleeping together the entire timeline AND slept together at Ariana’s home when Ariana was at her grandmothers funeral. I did like her honesty #pumprules #VanderpumpRules pic.twitter.com/5LwkBADPdq — Mark (@MarkJCampbell) June 8, 2023

From there, Raquel shared that she and Tom hooked up multiple times in Mexico. SMH. Raquel continued: “This is the one story that we've agreed on getting straight. The reason why Tom wanted to lie about it is because it’s a really bad look to hook up with someone’s boyfriend in their own house when they’ve gone out of town, especially for a funeral of all things.”

Will Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval return for Vanderpump Rules Season 11?

Unfortunately, no one knows who will return for Vanderpump Rules Season 11. However, it is presumed that the full cast will return, except Raquel. On April 14, 2023, a rep for Raquel confirmed to TODAY that she had checked into a mental health facility.

Source: Getty Images