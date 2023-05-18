Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Source: Bravo Raquel Leviss Is It Raquel or Rachel on 'Vanderpump Rules'? Name Change, Explained Why do they call Raquel Leviss "Rachel"? There are actually a few reasons the 'Vanderpump Rules' star's name has changed in fans' eyes. Details ahead. By Melissa Willets May 18 2023, Published 10:04 a.m. ET

In the minds of many Vanderpump Rules fans, Raquel Leviss's reputation changed drastically after her affair with fellow castmate Tom Sandoval. While she may have formerly been regarded as a friend to Tom's ex, Ariana Madix and others, now, the reality star has most certainly fallen out of favor with, well, almost everyone, from her co-stars to viewers.

New information emerged in March 2023 that Raquel's real name isn't Raquel. Fans became aware that the controversial Bravolebrity changed her legal name — at some point — via a legal document, that also shocked longtime devotees of the show. Details ahead.

So, why do people call Raquel 'Rachel' now on 'Vanderpump Rules'? There are a few reasons.

When Raquel filed for a restraining order against Vanderpump Rules alum Scheana Shay, legal documents revealed that her given name is actually Rachel.

This information coincided with Raquel, er, Rachel's affair with Tom being exposed, and it seemed all-too-appropriate that fans and her castmates would start calling the person they thought they knew by her "old" name.

Happy international women’s day to all the women except Raquel Leviss or should I say Rachel — Brianne De La Cruz (@BrianneeeBro) March 8, 2023

'Vanderpump Rules' costars and fans are calling Raquel Leviss by her legal name, Rachel.

Online, fans and co-stars have taken a liking to calling Raquel "Rachel" instead. In a podcast that saw Katie Maloney talking to Nick Viall of The Bachelor fame, she seemed to delight in referring to her co-star as Rachel, explaining, "We've all known this girl Raquel when she entered this group however many years ago."

Katie continued, "But this other person who is now showing her face is who she truly is." The longtime cast member noted that this is why "we're going back to Rachel." Meanwhile, another TikTok is making the rounds that claims that Rachel has always gone by Raquel, as evidenced by an old yearbook in which she uses the name Raquel and Rachel, in different photos. Confused? So are we.

