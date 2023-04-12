Home > Television > Reality TV Source: Getty Images 'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Raquel and Brock May Have Hooked up According to a Juicy DM An unknown source claims that 'Vanderpump Rules' stars Raquel and Brock hooked up. Is there any truth to this? Here's what we know. By Kelly Corbett Apr. 12 2023, Published 2:01 p.m. ET

From the shocking affair between Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval (aka scandoval) and Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s divorce, the cast of Vanderpump Rules has no shortage of drama. But just when we thought that all of the scandals had come to a halt, a juicy DM from an anonymous source has once again sent us into a spiral.

Now, the latest tea is that Raquel may have also messed around with Brock Davies, who has been married to Scheana Shay since August 2022. Is there any truth to this? Here's what we know.

Source: Instagram / @raquelleviss Raquel Leviss, Brock Davies, and Scheana Shay at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas.

Rumor claims that 'Vanderpump Rules' stars Raquel and Brock hooked up.

Vanderpump Rules fan Blake Adam, who hosts the podcast Blonde Hair Black Heart with Blake Adam, recently shared a DM that he was sent which claimed that Raquel may have hooked up with Brock when she was staying with him and Scheana. The message read, “So did it already come out that Raquel and Brock messed around while she was staying with them? Because it is known in his friend group that he let it slip while he was drinking he was bragging about it. This was before scandoval news broke.”

Blake wrote while the tip wasn't from a verifiable source , "nothing would surprise me at this point." His post continued to get some traction on TikTok where fans weighed in on what they thought. "I believe it," said one fan. Another wrote: "Dude why do I believe this... There is a scene where he is hugging her and it's a little too close."

The conversation later continued on Reddit after pop culture commentator Ryne Bailey tweeted the following: "Be weary believing completely unverified rumors that pop up from mystery accounts. There’s enough horrible AND true Vanderpump insanity that’s actually happening to focus on. There’s a lot to still be revealed about the actual 'scandoval.'"

One Redditor commented: "I am not alleging anything but in light of what we do know about her backstabbing ways, I was grossed out seeing [Raquel] being carried by Brock at one of the wedding festivities in episode 9." Another user opined, "Another Maybe Scandoval is a cover for Brockel… a 3 layer coverup." Others reckoned that if this was true, Scheana would have gone out of her way to keep it from leaking.