Katie Maloney Is Having a Hot Girl Summer on 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Amid Her Divorce By Elizabeth Randolph Feb. 8 2023, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

During Vanderpump Rules’s reign on Bravo, fans have tuned in to see the ebbs and flows of Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s relationship. Katie and Tom gave viewers plenty to discuss, including their 2016 marriage. The couple got married after nine years of dating but didn’t actually fill out the legal paperwork until 2019.

After three years of marriage, Katie shocked her supporters in 2022 when she announced via Instagram that she and Tom had broken up. Soon after, Katie filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The divorce was finalized in October 2022. Since ending her 12-year relationship with Tom, Katie is ready to move on. She's dating again! Here's what we know.



Katie Maloney explores dating on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ in front of Tom Schwartz.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiered on Bravo on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Katie and Tom both returned for the landmark season, and fans will see the exes live their lives separately. For Katie, the newfound independence involves finding someone new to lay up with at night.

Though Katie isn’t dating anyone officially now, the former SUR waitress dips her toe in the dating pond this season. In a teaser clip from the show, Katie and Lala Kent go out for a single ladies' night out.

According to Us Weekly, Katie plays wingman for her friend, who recently had a tumultuous split with Randall Emmett, but she also wants to find someone for herself. However, her ex-husband’s presence at the outing caused a slight glitch in her plan. “The only thing is that, like, Tom’s here,” Katie tells Lala’s friend Logan in the clip of the get-together. “Thus far, he hasn’t been around for most of my happenings.”

Katie Maloney says she’s taking dating a little more “seriously” these days.

Although Katie was the one who ended her and Tom’s marriage, she hasn’t found someone to call her own again yet. However, on Vanderpump Rules, the You’re Gonna Love Me host admits she kissed a few frogs in her search for a new prince. “I’ve made out with, like, three people and then done the full deed with, like, two,” Katie declares in a confessional. “I’m not out there, like, whoring it up. Can I even say that word — whore? Am I gonna get canceled?”

Katie hasn’t been “canceled” as of this writing, and she seems to have also changed her mind about dating since filming Season 10. While attending the Pump Rules premiere party in February 2023, Katie said she’s more intentional about her dating patterns and is now looking for true love.

“If I meet someone, I meet someone,” Katie explained to Life & Style on Feb. 7. “This past year, I wasn’t taking anything too seriously, just wanting to just date for sport and experience more than anything,” the reality star explained, adding that she’s ready to “maybe date somebody, but also not aggressively pursuing it.”

Why did Tom and Katie divorce? The exes are cordial despite their ‘Vanderpump Rules’ drama.



Over the years, Katie and Tom’s marital woes were a part of their VPR storylines. One of their primary sources of friction was Tom’s friendship with Tom Sandoval and the TomTom Restaurant. In a December 2022 appearance on The Bachelor’s Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files, Katie said a “voice inside me woke up” and made her realize she could no longer hold onto her marriage.