After 9 Seasons of 'Vanderpump Rules,' Which Cast Members Still Work at SUR?

But perhaps one of the biggest changes in the series was that there was hardly any filming done at SUR. Over the years, Lisa Vanderpump's Sexy Unique Restaurant has served as the backdrop for the show and has driven so many storylines. It's been weird not seeing Tom Sandoval or Ariana Madix shaking Pumptinis behind the bar, while drama goes down in the parking lot out back.

While a part of the show's SUR-lessness can be attributed to COVID-19 shutting down dining for a while, we can't help but wonder if it's also because so few cast members even work there anymore. Now that we mention it, do any of the Vanderpump Rules stars still work at SUR?