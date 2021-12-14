Lala Kent Talks 'Vanderpump Rules' Co-Stars' Support and "Moving on" From Season 9 Drama (EXCLUSIVE)By Shannon Raphael
Though Vanderpump Rules initially began as a reality series following SUR employees during their shifts, fans soon stuck around because the cast members, for the most part, were a group of genuine friends with long histories with one another.
Most of the current cast members no longer work at Lisa Vanderpump's eatery, but they continue to disagree, make up, and cause more drama during the course of an episode.
On Season 9 of the hit Bravo series, Lala Kent has been at the center of many arguments with her co-stars.
The mom of Ocean Kent Emmett chatted exclusively with Distractify about Season 9 drama and how her fellow co-stars came together to offer their support during her recent difficult times. (The Give Them Lala founder reportedly split from fiancé Randall Emmett in October 2021.)
Lala Kent discusses the 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 9 drama: "People wanted to talk about the past."
The Give Them Lala author was navigating the early days of motherhood when filming commenced on Season 9, but it didn't take long for her to be in the middle of the drama on the show.
Early on in the season, Lala and Scheana Shay mended fences after going through their respective pregnancies on bad terms with one another. The blonde beauty also disagreed with Tom Sandoval about personal life boundaries, and with his partner, Ariana Madix, over comments made on a podcast episode.
While squabbles among the cast members are expected on Vanderpump Rules, Lala explained that it was difficult to constantly be rehashing things from the past.
"This is the first season where I felt like I was paying for mistakes that I had already made. We've already talked about them," Lala said about the issues she had with her co-stars on Season 9. "I've never understood that phrase — '[I'll] forgive, but I'll never forget' — why forgive if you're not going to let it go and just keep holding on to it? I forgive and forget, and I move on."
The longtime cast member recognized that her co-stars felt different and that they weren't necessarily ready yet to move forward.
"This season, so many people wanted to talk about the past and I wanted to talk about the now," she added. "I move on pretty quickly. I can get an apology, and we can go and get lunch tomorrow. Some of my cast members and friends are not like that. They are a little bit [more], 'Proceed with caution.' I don't do that. Maybe I should, though."
The Give Them Lala Beauty founder shared that her co-stars have been indrecibly supportive: "They step up when it matters."
Though Lala did have disagreements with several of her co-stars during filming, she noted that they are always able to move on because they are real friends.
"We're a friend group with a lot of history," she told us. "And the thing that I love about this friend group is we can bring things up and we can talk behind each other's backs, but there's so much love.
"People from the outside are like, 'Why do they hang out? This is too much disfunction.' But, for me, it's like a big family," she said. "I'll go to bat for all of them any time of the day."
While their past drama is playing out on Season 9, behind the scenes, Lala shared that her co-stars have been incredibly supportive to her.
"They've been amazing at this time in my life. Even though Scheana and I have our ups and downs, I will never veer from the fact that that girl has one of the best hearts in the entire world," Lala said, before adding that Katie Maloney Schwartz always "says it how it is."
"But, this friend group is amazing, and we can go toes all day long," Lala reiterated. "But everyone else better back up and not talk a mean word about them because they step up when it matters."
Vanderpump Rules airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.