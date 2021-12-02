Why Did 'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Lala and Randall Break up?

She continued, “It won’t be the last time I archive pictures of Rand when he makes me mad. I’m petty AF. It will happen again and again until I grow out of it and it’s the most petty thing I do. I’m OK with it." Since they’ve had so many highs and lows, fans are curious if they’ll be able to get past his alleged infidelity to try to make things work once again. For now, Lala is focused on her brand deals, social media influencer lifestyle, modeling, authorship, reality TV career, and being a mom.