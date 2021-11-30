'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent on How She Plans to Celebrate Her First Holiday Season as a Mom (EXCLUSIVE)

When Lala Kent first joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules in Season 4, the SUR hostess repeatedly clashed with her co-stars.

During her first few seasons on the hit Bravo reality series, Lala frequently got the cold shoulder from many of her castmates. The Utah native would oftentimes react by saying or doing things for shock value, but she was always unapologetically herself — which is how she coined her signature catchphrase, "Give them Lala."