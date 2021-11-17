Are 'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Scheana Shay and Lala Kent on Good Terms With Each Other?

Lala came back at her and said, "I answered every phone call. I offered to come and see you. You said you wanted to be by yourself. Then you told me that you were ready to see me and I said, 'I'm on my way to dinner.' I wasn't there for you the way you wanted me to be there, but I was there, and I stand by that."

Lala went on to tell Scheana that she was mad that their fight had been publicized and went on to reveal how depressed she became after people wished terrible things on her child.