How Old Are the Most Infamous 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Members?

Stassi Schroeder was another original Vanderpump Rules cast member who was fired after Season 8 alongside Kristen following the false police report controversy. However, Stassi seems to be doing well post-show. She gave birth to her daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose, on Jan. 7, 2021. Stassi shares the same birthday date as fellow cast member Ariana Madix. The only difference between Ariana's and Stassi's birthdays are the year they were born. Stassi was born on June 24, 1988, which means she's 33 years old, and exactly three years younger than Ariana.