How Old Are the Most Infamous 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Members?By Katherine Stinson
Nov. 11 2021, Published 2:41 p.m. ET
Bravo's Vanderpump Rules is now airing its ninth season. The core of the drama in Vanderpump Rules stems from the servers at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant, SUR. They all have their own dreams and ambitions, but can't escape the drama that their fellow cast members bring to the table.
Just how old are some of Vanderpump Rules most famous (or infamous, depending on your point of view) cast members? We've got the deets below.
Here are the ages of the most memorable 'Vanderpump Rules' cast members, past and present.
There are a lot of interesting cast members on Vanderpump Rules. Keep reading to learn their ages!
Scheana Shay
Scheana Shay's birthday is May 7, 1985. That makes her 36 years old. Scheana has been a Vanderpump Rules series regular since the first season began in 2013. Her fiance, Brock Davies, also made his first appearance on Season 9 of the show.
Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright
After experiencing plenty of dramatic ups and downs in their relationship, Brittany and Jax finally tied the knot in 2019. Jax was a series regular from Seasons 1 through 8, while Brittany joined the cast in Season 4. Jax's birthday is July 11, 1979, so he's 42 years old. Brittany's birthday is Jan. 25, 1989, which makes her 32 years old. Ten year age difference? Who cares!
Lala Kent
Lala Kent first appeared in Season 4 of Vanderpump Rules and is still a cast member in Season 9. In addition to appearing on the show, Lala also started her own makeup line, wrote a book, and appeared in several films, which is incredibly impressive for the 31-year-old reality tv star. Lala's birthday is Sept. 2, 1990.
Kristen Doute
Kristen was a Vanderpump Rules series regular from the start but did not return for Season 9. Kristen was accused of filing a false police report with fellow cast member Stassi Schroeder against their co-star, Faith Stowers. Drama aside, Kristen's birthday is Feb. 17, 1983, so she's 38 years old.
Stassi Schroeder
Stassi Schroeder was another original Vanderpump Rules cast member who was fired after Season 8 alongside Kristen following the false police report controversy. However, Stassi seems to be doing well post-show. She gave birth to her daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose, on Jan. 7, 2021. Stassi shares the same birthday date as fellow cast member Ariana Madix. The only difference between Ariana's and Stassi's birthdays are the year they were born. Stassi was born on June 24, 1988, which means she's 33 years old, and exactly three years younger than Ariana.
Ariana Madix
Ariana is another Vanderpump Rules cast member who has been around since Season 1. Ariana has also appeared in several films and released a book with her boyfriend and fellow cast member, Tom Sandoval. Ariana's birthday is June 24, 1985, which means she's 36 years old.
Tom Sandoval
Tom Sandoval is Ariana Madix's boyfriend and another current Vanderpump Rules cast member. In Season 9, Tom has been going through some drama with cast member Katie Maloney-Schwartz. Tom's birthday is July 7, 1983, so that makes him 38 years old.
Katie Maloney-Schwartz
Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Ariana Madix's burgeoning friendship was threatened in Season 9 due to disagreements Katie had with Tom Sandoval in regards to the Schwartz and Sandy's bar. Katie's birthday is Jan. 16, 1987, so that makes her 34 years old.
Tom Schwartz
Katie Maloney-Schwartz's husband and fellow Vanderpump Rules cast member Tom Schwartz's birthday is Oct. 16, 1982, meaning is he 39 years old today. He is best friends with Tom Sandoval. The two co-founded the Schwartz and Sandy's bar.
Don't miss out on new episodes of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST.