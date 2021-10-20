Did Randall Emmett Cheat on His Fiancée and 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent?

Just recently, Vanderpumps Rules star Lala Kent talked about her pending nuptials to fiancé Randall Emmett . During a fundraiser on Oct. 11, Lala told E! News , "We'll get around to the wedding. I'm hoping 2022. I totally believe in marriage so I'm like, 'What is this where we don't need a piece of paper?' I want to have this big, grand celebration, and I want my guests to feel safe, so that's the priority."

She goes on to say, "It's not time sensitive. Let's get everyone feeling like they can come and enjoy themselves without worrying about their health, and then we'll make it happen." Well, now it may not be happening ever. Now Lala is making headlines that she and Randall have split.

On Oct. 18, Page Six reported that the reality star had her fans wondering if she and the movie producer were over after she either archived or deleted all the photos she had of him on her Instagram page.