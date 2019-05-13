Lala Kent Didn't Let Her Feud With 50 Cent Ruin Her Relationship

When it comes to celebrity feuds, Hollywood has brought the beef this year. One of the most unlikely rivalries came in the form of rapper 50 Cent vs. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and her fiancé Randall Emmett. A breakdown of the 50 Cent/Lala Kent and Randall Emmett feud:

It all started when the "In Da Club" hitmaker stumbled across an old Bravo clip of Lala bragging about the time Randall bought her a Range Rover after they first slept together. When 50 Cent compared the film producer to disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, Lala attacked the musician on Instagram, causing the Grammy winner to expose some dirt about Randall. In a series of now-deleted text messages posted to social media, 50 Cent accused the 48-year-old — who works as an executive producer on his show Power — of failing to pay back a $1 million loan.

Though Randall begged the singer to stop sharing their conversation publicly, even claiming that the stress was causing him to experience heart attack-like symptoms, 50 Cent persisted until he received his money. In the weeks following the incident, which began on April 28, Lala’s fans have been wondering whether the humiliating ordeal drove the 29-year-old and her hubby-to-be apart. The reality star finally addressed the situation in a lengthy Instagram post.

Is Lala Kent still engaged in 2019? After taking a trip to Paris with co-stars Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, and Brittany Cartwright, Lala confirmed that she and Randall are still together and very much engaged. "This was a much needed vacation for me," The Row actress wrote on Instagram. "Sometimes I notice myself getting caught up. I start caring about what people say about me, I get sensitive, can’t shake things off, and lose myself — Forgetting that my life is so precious and full of love."

She continued, "I have a fiancé who I adore, 2 little girls that rock my world, a family who is my foundation and core of who I am, a dad who continues to shed blessings on me from above, and friends (we are aware we didn’t always see eye to eye) that have been my support through the most monumental moments of my life. This is all too good." Randall also revealed on Instagram that the couple had picked a wedding date. They plan to tie the knot on April 18, 2020. Lala previously admitted that they weren’t in any rush. "My parents had a long engagement," she said. "So for me, I've always known that you date and then you get engaged and everything's kind of a process." 50 Cent has stopped his social media ambush.

For what it’s worth, 50 Cent has officially moved on, deleting all of his social media posts directed at the duo and confirming that Randall’s debt has been paid. "I got my money, so I have no problem with Randall Emmett, in fact I’m wishing him and his family a very blessed day," the 43-year-old told fans. "Positive vibes now guys."