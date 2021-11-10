Did Schwartz and Sandy's From 'Vanderpump Rules' Open Yet?

But when will the much-discussed Schwartz and Sandy's open? It might be longer than you'd expect.

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules has its fair share of drama, but one thing that has caused some unexpected tension among the cast is the opening of Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval 's bar and restaurant. While the pair have a hefty vision, they might be a bit over their heads (if Lisa Vanderpump is to be believed), they're sticking to their guns until it's perfect.

Fans have been watching the pair be hard at work on the design of the space throughout Season 9, and they've been open about how difficult it's been to finance the bar to fit their exact vision. They've talked with their business investor, Greg, about their vision on the show, though he was not convinced they needed all of the architectural features they wanted.

Despite all of the effort we've seen Tom and Tom pour into their new bar — which they described as "James Turrell, light artist, went over to his grandma's house and took some acid" — unfortunately, it's not open. At this time, there is no clear opening date for Schwartz and Sandy's, though the pair have said that they hope to open it between late 2021 and early 2022, depending on how long it takes for them to put the finishing touches on the space.

Not everyone was in agreement that Schwartz and Sandy's is a good name for the bar.

Tom and Tom were very excited about the launch of their own bar and restaurant — but when they announced that the name would be Schwartz and Sandy's, not everyone was in agreement that it was a good name for the establishment. "The people have spoken and it's unanimous: The public does not like it, but we're going to make them like it!" Schwartz said to Entertainment Tonight. "Once you come and experience the Schwartz and Sandy's experience."

The feedback from many was conclusive against the name, but the pair are maintaining their stance. "We're committed," Schwartz said. "We've heard people say, 'Oh, it sounds like a Jewish deli,' or whatever," Sandoval added. "But you know, Red Hot Chili Peppers to me, when I first heard that name, sounded like a mariachi band. But now you have a different association. So when you go into our place, the name will become the place, the place will become the name. That will be the association."