Randall Emmett's Net Worth Probably Isn't as High as You'd Expect

The producer has been involved in two relationships while in the spotlight. The first was with actress Ambyr Childers, whom he married in 2009 and went on to have two daughters with. The couple remained together until April 2015, when Randall filed for separation from Ambyr. However, that petition was dropped the following year as things got better between them. That didn't last though, as Ambyr filed for separation in January 2017. The proceedings were finalized in December 2017.