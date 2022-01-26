James Kennedy Was Spotted With a Woman Who Is *Not* Raquel Ahead of the 'Vanderpump' Reunion

“James has always felt like my parents haven’t embraced him into the family the way that he wanted to be ... It was getting to the point where my family and him were not meshing well.” Raquel added that she started to get fed up with the way James treated other people and worried that it would eventually cause a rift between herself and her family.

Reports confirm that things are officially done between the two, and Raquel even returned her ex-fiancé’s $100,000 engagement ring during filming of the Season 9 reunion.

