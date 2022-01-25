Raquel Leviss Addresses the Constant Support From Her Parents: "I Thank My Lucky Stars"

Though initially joining Vanderpump Rules as the girlfriend of James Kennedy, 27-year-old Raquel Leviss is branching out on her own. Since becoming a series regular in Season 9, Raquel has offered viewers a more intimate look into her life — one that she hasn't revealed before.

The reality star is way more open about her family than ever before, allowing her loved ones to shine on her social media and have brief stints on the show, including her half-sister, Kate Couture-Moncure.