'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz Have Put a Pause on Their Bromance

Katie then approaches Schwartz and says enough is enough. Sandoval can't be allowed to speak disrespectfully to her again. Schwartz needs to draw a line in the sand.

"I know I have an issue with riding the fence," Schwartz says in his confessional. "But the thing is, they both have valid points sometimes, you know? ... [But] this whole thing has reached a breaking point. Something has gotta give, and it's not gonna be my wife. I'm not gonna choose Sandoval over Katie ever."