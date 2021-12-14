Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval on His Cover Band and the 'VPR' Season 9 Drama-Filled Reunion (EXCLUSIVE)

Longtime Vanderpump Rules viewers have seen Scheana Shay and Lala Kent belt out original tunes in front of the cameras, and they've watched DJ James Kennedy get to work on the turntables at SUR's "See You Next Tuesday" events over the years. However, original cast member Tom Sandoval's latest music project is one that has yet to be featured on the popular Bravo reality series.

Tom has discussed and pursued his passion for music in front of the cameras before, but his latest foray into the industry might be his most exciting one yet.