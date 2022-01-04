Dayna Kathan Is Yet Another Cast Member Not Returning to 'Vanderpump Rules'By Sara Belcher
Jan. 4 2022, Published 6:37 p.m. ET
Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules has hit the screens, but not without some serious pruning of the cast.
While the show is only just now getting around to premiering its new season (thanks to some delays in both filming and restaurant capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic), many internal changes were made to the cast following many of the stars facing public reckonings over previous comments.
There are quite a few cast members who have left the show since we last saw it on air — including new waitress Dayna Kathan. Why did Dayna decide to leave the reality show? Here's all the tea you need to know.
News of Dayna Kathan's exit first broke on Instagram.
The news dropped in April 2021 when a fan commented on Dayna's Instagram, asking if she would be returning to the show or her podcast anytime soon. Dayna simply responded to the user, breaking the news that her time on the reality show was officially over.
"I'm not returning but excited to see next szn!" she said, per People. "The pod will be back soon, you're amazing, thank you!!"
When a fan account then made a post about Dayna's departure, sharing their sadness while wishing her success, the waitress elaborated a bit further on the situation.
"Thank you for all the support!!! It was the right decision for me, I'm happier than I've been in a long time," she commented. "And thank you to everyone else who supported me!!!! You guys rock and I love you. If you didn't support me, suck an egg lol love and light to all. Xo."
Why did Dayna decide to leave 'Vanderpump Rules'? She's provided few details on her departure.
Dayna was only on the show for one full season before deciding to leave. After making a series of guest appearances throughout Season 7, she was promoted to a full-time cast member position in Season 8 — though she apparently decided the reality show life wasn't for her.
"It was a tough decision for me but ultimately the right one," she told E! News in April 2021. "I'm grateful for the experience and wish everyone on the show all the best!"
It seems this may also mean she's left her waitressing job at SUR.
She made this decision months after three other cast members, including Max Boyen and Brett Caprioni (whom she had been romantically linked to in the past), were fired from the show over previous racially insensitive comments they had made. Other departures from the show included Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, and his wife Brittany Cartwright Cauchi — resulting in a very different cast going into Season 9.
It's unclear if the firing of so many cast members over previous insensitive comments influenced Dayna's decision to leave. In the case of Jax and Brittany, while they were not fired from the show, it's rumored that the couple were also asked to leave. Jax, however, has said that his and his wife's departure from the series was a "huge, huge relief."
See the rest of the reality show cast when Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST.