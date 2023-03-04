Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Source: Getty Images Ariana Madix Deletes Her Instagram in Response to Tom Sandoval Cheating Rumors By Je'Kayla Crawford Mar. 4 2023, Published 12:55 p.m. ET

Fans of Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix are not shocked to see that the TV personality has just deleted all of her posts from her social media. This comes right after the headlines of her long-term boyfriend Tom Sandoval allegedly cheating.

Is this Ariana's way of confirming that the rumors as true? Is she or Tom going to respond to the cheating scandal anytime soon? Here is what we know so far.

Did Ariana Madix delete her Instagram because Tom Sandoval was caught cheating?

Ariana suddenly deleting her social media is no coincidence. On Friday, March 3, 2023, it was confirmed by Us Weekly that her boyfriend and co-star Tom was caught cheating, ending their almost 10-year relationship.

Not only is it reported that Tom was cheating, but he cheated with their mutual co-star Raquel Leviss. According to People, the affair has been going on for six months. Raquel and Tom's social medias are still active and neither have posted a public statement addressing the rumor at time of writing.

Ariana and Tom seemed happy before the cheating rumors.

Before the cheating scandal, Ariana and Tom seemed to be as close as ever before. In a 2020 interview with Glamour the reality star gushed about her boyfriend and said that, "Once we got over being competitive, we realized we have huge strengths that we need to embrace. Where he leaves off, I pick up, and he picks up where I leave off. And that's good.” The two even released a cookbook together, Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers back in 2019.

In fact, the topic of the reality couple moving a step forward in their relationship and having children has come up several times. During the Season 9 reunion of the show Tom spoke up and said, “Look, at a certain point, the idea of possibly having a kid, like, I’m into that. I think where we butted heads before was when Ariana said never, and I don’t want to be told never.”

Ariana went on to say about freezing her eggs, “I did it because they’re there. Why not get them out, why not get them frozen? If I die, they all go to Tom.”

Fellow 'Vanderpump Rules' cast members have reacted to the scandal.

The Tom cheating scandal has been making national headlines and has caused social media frenzies since the minute it was released. This even includes cast members of the show.

Raquel's ex-fiance James Kennedy re-shared a photo of the cheating scandal with the caption, "Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything." Raquel and James were originally together for five years, with their relationship unfolding on the show. James has since moved on and is dating girflfriend Ally Lewber.

I have 20 different chats going about this Vanderpump Rules news. 20 wildly different people, a wide variety of ages and backgrounds, insanely different jobs and lives, all have come together to say “WHAAAAAAAAT!?!??!?” — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 3, 2023

Even celebrity fans like Chrissy Teigen have chimed in their responses to the situation. The model took to Twitter and said, "I have 20 different chats going about this Vanderpump Rules news."

How many parts is too many parts for the #pumprules reunion??? — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 3, 2023