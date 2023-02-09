Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Source: Instagram Are Raquel and Peter of 'Vanderpump Rules' Dating? The Stars Have Come Clean About Their Relationship By Melissa Willets Feb. 9 2023, Published 10:03 a.m. ET

It must be stated that Raquel Leviss is definitely proving what Katie Maloney said about Vanderpump Rules: The cast has a tendency to be “incestuous” with their relationships. Consider that the reality star was engaged to co-star James Kennedy until they broke things off in 2021. Then, she moved on to flirting with Tom Schwartz, who, yes, is Katie’s ex-husband. In fact, Season 10 of the Bravo show sees Raquel and Tom locking lips as his former spouse looks on in dismay.

But Raquel also coupled up with another castmate: Peter Madrigal. So what is the status of her relationship with the fellow Vanderpump Rules star? Here’s what we know about Raquel and Peter dating.

So, are Raquel and Peter seriously dating? The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ leading lady speaks out.

Following her breakup from James, Raquel told Us Weekly that she has turned into a “yes-man.” What does that mean in light of Peter asking her out? Well, it seems that the reality star was open to the idea, telling fans, “We have gone on a few dates.” She added, “I think it was more so just saying yes to him asking me out and just trying that whole thing out.”

She also said during the first episode of the season, "Peter was the first guy to ask me out on a date since breaking up with James." She confided, "I wouldn't really say that Peter is my type, but Peter is like an actual man. Not a man-child."

But it seems that Raquel is still trying to keep things casual with Peter — and with anyone really — given that she swore she’s not looking for “anything serious.” The Vanderpump Rules star says she is content as “single girl in L.A.” for the time being. And that seems to jive with what Peter has said about dating Raquel, as well.

Peter's account of dating Raquel matches up with hers.

As fans of the show know, Peter is more focused on his job working for the Vanderpumps’ restaurants than being at the center of any drama. As he said in December of 2022 per BravoTV, “I kind of avoid everything.” He noted that managing SUR would only be complicated by getting involved. “There always has to be someone with a level head through all the chaos,” Peter noted in part.

That said, it’s not as if Peter doesn’t have a personal life — and he admitted to dating Raquel casually but added that he’d also “been seeing someone since October.” Unfortunately, it seems that relationship with a still unknown person hit a "rough patch," and may be over.

Meanwhile, despite Peter's protestations about "getting involved," he has also dated other co-stars on the Bravo show, including Katie, who has not taken kindly to her ex-husband making out with Raquel. When asked on the Jamie All Over podcast who was a better kisser, he replied per Heavy , “Katie was like an eternity ago, so I’m going to go with Raquel.” Ouch!