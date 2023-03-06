Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Source: Getty Images 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Raquel Leviss Remains in the Hot Seat Over Rumored PR Scandal By Tatayana Yomary Mar. 6 2023, Published 11:07 a.m. ET

Bravoholics with a deep affinity for Vanderpump Rules are probably not surprised that drama is at an all-time high. Amid Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz attempting to find their new normal post-divorce, it appears that the other Tom is a true philanderer. Tom Schwartz has been outed to be a cheat after his affair with co-star Raquel Leviss has come to light. And while the 39-year-old has apologized for his actions, Raquel has seemingly taken a different approach: silence.

Interestingly, the rumor mill is buzzing about Raquel utilizing a PR strategy to worm her way out of the scandal without much blame. A blind item posted by gossip site Deux Moi shared that things have taken a turn with Raquel’s PR efforts and have become a cluster of drama. Here’s the 4-1-1.

Gossip site Deux Moi posted a blind item that suggests Raquel Leviss is in PR crisis mode due to issues with her team.

Once a public figure is involved in a cheating scandal, it’s not long before other aspects of their world begin to crumble. And unfortunately, Raquel is feeling the heat. Thanks to a March 5, 2023 Twitter post shared by the @Lotsofbravo account, Raquel’s behavior is not looking too good after the bombshell cheating scandal has been revealed.

Your reminder not to fall for Rachels bullshit apology or her disrespecting of the metoo movement.



She is not a victim. She is not innocent. Its a PR move.#PumpRules #VanderpumpRules #raquel pic.twitter.com/r0pHal2jhJ — cole (@LotsofBravo) March 5, 2023

The account shared a screenshot of Deux Moi’s blind item that reveals Raquel fired her old PR team and her new team is trying to paint her as being a “victim.” The blind item shares that Raquel is in “crisis mode” and has plans to go on an “apology tour” while putting all the blame on Tom. Shameful!

“They’re planning to allege that Sandoval took advantage of Raquel while she was in a vulnerable moment in life, clouding her judgment, then recording intimate videos without her knowledge,” the post reads. “She will then go on an apology tour relaying that she’s devastated by what has unfolded and for betraying one of her best friends (Ariana).”

The blind item also shared that Raquel had no plans of distancing herself from Tom until PR stepped in and told her to do so. However, a new message from an anonymous source shared that Raquel made an agreement with a new PR so her crisis plan will be in motion very soon. Additionally, the Twitter account immediately called out Raquel for being a fraud and not being genuine.

Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s affair has been going on for some time.

Baby, some people truly have no shame in their game. According to People, Tom’s longtime girlfriend and co-star Ariana Madix is stunned and deeply hurt by the betrayal that has been going on for the past six months. "This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can't even put into words that betrayal," the source told the publication.

Additionally, it appears that Raquel and Tom’s affair has been going on for quite some time, even though Tom and Ariana have been together for nine years. "This has been going on for upwards of six months — all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed," a source told the outlet. "She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels."

As for Ariana’s stance on Raquel, betrayal and disgust are the only adjectives to describe her feelings. Vanderpump Rules fans know that Ariana has been a rock to Raquel as she navigates single life and more. So, for Raquel to disrespect her friendship with Ariana, there’s no coming back from that. “Ariana had been there for Raquel when she went through her split with James. She thought they were friends," a second source told the outlet. "This isn't something you do to a friend."

