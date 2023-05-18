Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Source: Getty Images Are Tom and Raquel Still Together After the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Finale? The #Scandoval finally came to a head in the 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 finale. Are Tom and Raquel still together? Here's what we know. By Haylee Thorson May 18 2023, Published 2:59 p.m. ET

The #Scandoval finally came to a head in the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale on May 17, 2023. While news of Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s astonishing affair broke shortly after the 10th installment debuted, it wasn’t until the show’s finale episode that fans saw Ariana Madix discover that her partner of nine years was cheating on her.

And with the highly anticipated Bravo reunion around the corner, Raquel and Tom will undoubtedly be in the hot seat. Are they together now or was the secret romance all for nothing?

Are Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss together now? A lot has happened since Season 10 wrapped.

While word of Tom and Raquel’s shocking affair has been out in the open for quite some time now, Vanderpump Rules fans finally watched the scandal unfold during the Season 10 finale on May 17, 2023.

Their secret romance began in August 2022. However, initial reports of their affair didn’t come out until March 2023. With so much history between the two, it’s no wonder viewers are curious about whether Tom and Raquel’s controversial relationship has withstood the test of time. Are they still together?

According to Page Six, the Vanderpump Rules co-stars have officially gone their separate ways. Not only that, but Tom and Raquel’s breakup occurred longer ago than anyone ever expected. An insider revealed that the reality stars called off their secret affair two months after it began. “Raquel dipped out,” the source revealed. “Sandoval is not the one for her.”

An insider also told The Messenger that Tom wasn’t in the proper headspace to pursue a serious relationship with Raquel. "His relationships with everyone right now are on the back burner, and he's focusing on his music," the source explained to the outlet. "He's about to turn 40 and trying his best to move away from all of this, but he's struggling at times. Like anyone trying to better themselves, it's one day at a time."

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss publicly apologized to Ariana Madix following the shocking cheating scandal.

Once Ariana realized her partner of nearly 10 years had been two-timing her, she immediately called it quits. However, that didn’t stop Raquel and Tom from trying to make things right. “I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us," the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner wrote in a statement on Instagram.

"I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.” Raquel, for her part, shared a similar statement with Entertainment Tonight.