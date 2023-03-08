'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Is Almost Here, and Producers Are Prepared to Deliver

Reality TV is often praised for serving up drama on a silver platter and Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules has consistently followed suit for over 10 seasons. Most fans would agree that every season gets better than the last; the series highlights friendship issues, relationship drama, service-industry tea, and more that’s only magnified with every season.

That said, Season 10 has left fans stunned — between Katie Maloney’s life after divorce to a mind-blowing cheating scandal that has left the cast speechless. And since Bravo always concludes a season with a reunion, viewers are wondering what to expect. Here’s the lowdown.

Source: Getty Images

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 reunion will reportedly be filmed in March 2023.

Buckle your seatbelts, folks! Not only will the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion hit the small screen very soon, but Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen reveals that the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss cheating scandal will be covered. “We’re shooting the [Season 10] reunion in about two weeks,” Andy shared on Monday, March 6, 2023, during his SiriusXM radio show. “I’m girding my loins.”

Interestingly, Andy revealed that production had initially stopped filming for Season 10. However, once they received word about Tom and Raquel’s alleged affair, they jumped into action to shoot the fallout.

Source: Bravo

Season 9 aired 17 episodes, including a two-part reunion. So, if the network follows suit, we can expect the reunion to air at the end of May 2023 into June 2023.

Additionally, Andy shared that the rest of Season 10 will likely look different in direction now that the scandal has come to light. The Wednesday, March 8, 2023, episode is said to showcase “a moment between Ariana and Raquel where you see where their friendship is ... that you won’t believe.”

Source: Bravo

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 reunion may feature three parts.

In light of Tom and Raquel’s cheating scandal, the streets and Bravo’s production team have been talking. Once the news about the cheating scandal made its rounds, Andy and his shady self took to Twitter to ask viewers about how many parts the reunion should have without being excessive.

Plus, some of the Vanderpump Rules cast has been pretty vocal about their disgust about the cheating scandal. And since past seasons have had three-part reunions, including Season 7 that highlighted the demise of James and Jax’s friendship, Ariana and Lala’s hookup, and Jax’s explanation for his bad behavior toward Brittany’s family, we can expect producers to follow suit.

How many parts is too many parts for the #pumprules reunion??? — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 3, 2023