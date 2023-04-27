Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Source: Bravo Did You Know 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval Is Also an Actor? One of the original 'Vanderpump Rules' cast members, Tom Sandoval, is also an actor for both the big and small screen. What has he been up to? By Olivia Hebert Apr. 26 2023, Published 11:20 p.m. ET

One of the original Vanderpump Rules cast members, Tom Sandoval, also moonlights as an actor for both the big and small screen. The Missouri native worked as a bartender at SUR, which is the bar where the show was filmed.

Article continues below advertisement

Having been a reality star since 2013, Tom has been notorious for starting drama, but maybe his flair for the dramatics is being applied in a new way. We have all the details on Tom Sandoval's nascent acting career below. See which movies he has been part of and how his time on Vanderpump Rules continues to develop.

Tom Sandoval of 'Vanderpump Rules' is also known in the acting world.

From sci-fi movies to network comedies, Tom has appeared in a variety of projects. According to Tom’s IMDb page, the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner is most well-known for supporting roles in the horror movies Playing With Fire, Alien Presence, and The Pit and the Pendulum. He has also starred in Behind Your Eyes, 23 Minutes to Sunrise, and the television movie Dying for a Baby

Article continues below advertisement

As for the television landscape, Tom can also be seen in a few roles outside of Vanderpump Rules including the critically-acclaimed comedy series The Other Two, which stars Molly Shannon.

As a member of the Bravoverse, Tom has made appearances on many reality tv shows since his first appearance on Vanderpump Rules in 2013. He has appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Winter House. He has also appeared outside of the Bravoverse, starring on the MTV Lauren Conrad cultural juggernaut The Hills.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Tom Sandoval get fired from 'Vanderpump Rules'? Rumors have been circulating.

Source: Getty Images

Following the backlash after Tom's recent cheating scandal with his Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss, he sat down with Howie Mandel to clear the air and share his side of the story. Unfortunately, Tom only gave excuse after excuse in the interview, which alienated many of the show's fans. He claimed that there was a lack of intimacy with his then-girlfriend Ariana Madix that led him into Raquel's arms. Needless to say, many fans weren't impressed. A rumor began circulating online that Tom might get fired because Bravo didn't greenlight the Howie interview. So, far the rumor appears to be just that — a rumor.

Has the 'Scandoval' destroyed Tom's reputation with Bravo?

Source: Bravo