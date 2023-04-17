Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Source: Instagram/@thestrongwai Take That, Sandy! Ariana Madix’s New BF Is a Fitness Trainer ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Ariana Madix is over Tom Sandoval, and showed off her new boo at Coachella 2023. Who is he? We’ve got the tea! By Elizabeth Randolph Apr. 17 2023, Published 3:08 p.m. ET

We at Distractify love to see someone dust themselves off and try again, and that’s exactly what Ariana Madix has been doing these days. In 2023, Ariana’s 10-year relationship with Tom Sandoval ended abruptly. Vanderpump Rules fans were later gagged to learn that Sandy had an affair with Raquel Leviss before he and Ariana officially split.

While #Scandoval isn’t ending anytime soon, all parties seemingly want to move on. Ariana, specifically, has already inked a spot on Dancing With the Stars, a Lifetime movie gig, and is reportedly also seeing strides in her love life. Her new man has nothing to do with any of Bravo’s programming and has created a name for himself in the fitness industry. Here’s everything we know about who Ariana Madix is dating now!

Who is Ariana Madix dating? Meet Daniel Wai.

Ariana and her mystery man first went public during Coachella 2023 in April. However, the 37-year-old Bravolebrity didn’t quickly show off her new beau. Fans first spotted Ariana holding hands on her Instagram Story on Day 2 of the music festival.

On Day 3 of Coachella, TMZ spotted Ariana and her plus-one locking lips multiple times during the musical acts. Ariana also wrapped her arms around him at one point, as they continued dancing like no one was watching.

So, who is Ariana dating? His name is Daniel Wai, and he is a fitness coach based in California. According to his Instagram account, he is all about staying fit and being mindful of his diet. Additionally, Daniel has an exceptionally toned physique and a headful of hair.

While Daniel seemingly prefers to keep his Instagram timeline photos professional, he is more open about his and Ariana’s newfound relationship on his Instagram Stories.

In one post, he shared a snap of him holding Ariana to show off their matching tennis shoes. Daniel also showed another photo of them cozying up while awaiting Frank Ocean’s Coachella performance.

#VanderpumpRules Ariana Madix makes out with new man at Coachella post-Scandoval. Her personal trainer…Daniel Wai…

Moving forward….👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/uJ9XaP089v — Stingray (@Stingrayomega) April 17, 2023

Despite her moving on, Ariana, Tom, and Raquel Leviss’s affair still make waves online.

Since going public with the new man in her life, Ariana is more than ready to put #Scandoval behind her. Unfortunately, VPR fans can’t stop dissecting one of, if not THE biggest, scandal of the series. Many have been watching Vanderpump Rules Season 10 with new eyes and are awaiting Tom, Ariana, and Raquel to discuss the affair at the reunion, which they filmed in March 2023.

Ariana, Tom, and Raquel have also addressed the drama surrounding Scandoval through different outlets. In April 2023, Sandy gave new details about his and Ariana’s split, stating they broke up on Valentine’s Day 2023 (weeks before his and Raquel’s relationship came to light).

The TomTom owner also said in an interview with Howie Mandel that Ariana begged him to stay with her towards the end, reportedly telling him, “If you break up with me, you will effectively be ending my life.”

While Tom and Ariana did ultimately part ways, she seems to be in good spirits and living her best life since they broke up. An insider who was reportedly around Ariana at Coachella said she looked “happy and confident” while attending the festival with Scheana Shay and Brock Davies, per Us Weekly.

And while Tom and Raquel are reportedly officially dating, Ariana is seemingly “unbothered” by their budding romance.