Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Peter Madrigal Has Worked at SUR on 'Vanderpump Rules' for as Long as the Show Has Been On Does Peter Madrigal on 'Vanderpump Rules' still work at the SUR restaurant? He has been manager of the establishment since 2011, but has scaled back. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jan. 30 2024, Published 1:57 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@peter_madrigal

It's time to clock back into SUR once more. Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules officially premieres on Bravo on Jan. 30, 2024. The long-running reality series follows the staff members of various high-end West Hollywood restaurants including SUR Restaurant and Lounge, Pump Restaurant, and Tom Tom Restaurant and Bar. As you might expect of any Bravo classic, drama and reality show shenanigans are sure to ensue with each new season.

Article continues below advertisement

After more than a decade on the air, plenty of regular and recurring cast members have come and gone within the restaurants of Vanderpump Rules. But longtime fans of the series will undoubtedly recognize some familiar faces who grace the series with each new season. One such face is Peter Madrigal, who has been on the show as a prominent staff member of SUR since the show first debuted. But does Peter still work at SUR these days? Here's what we know about his current position.

Article continues below advertisement

Peter Madrigal has held his position at SUR for years on 'Vanderpump Rules.'

According to his Bravo TV profile, Peter was originally hired as a busboy for SUR back in 2008 during the early days of the impending global recession. He would eventually earn himself a server/bartender position. In an enviable climb up the employment ladder, Peter would be granted a managerial position in 2011. Two years later in 2013, he began appearing in episodes of Vanderpump Rules as a recurring cast member.

Despite being a regular presence in the restaurant, Peter admitted in an interview with Bravo that he tries to avoid all of the reality show drama that ensues within his establishment. "I'm not going to be able to be managing SUR and [be] involved in drama," Peter explained. "That's not good, you know what I mean? There always has to be someone with a level head through all the chaos involved." Interestingly enough, his LinkedIn profile also lists several side hustles in real estate and podcasts.

Article continues below advertisement

In recent seasons, Peter has gone from a recurring member of the cast to a guest role, suggesting that his screen time has been scaled back. In the past, he has expressed interest in eventually leaving SUR to open his own lounge. However, Peter admitted during Season 10 that he doesn't plan to leave his current job just yet, much to SUR owner Lisa Vanderpump's relief.